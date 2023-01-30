ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Hilary Duff Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Is a ‘Massive’ Harry Styles Fan

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Harry Styles ‘ stardom knows no bounds.

The former One Direction member counts fellow musicians, former U.S. presidents and even preschoolers as his fans — something How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff can confirm, thanks to her 4-year-old daughter Banks.

The actress appeared on the Monday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke with Clarkson about recently celebrating her daughter’s birthday, which consisted of a Styles concert.

“She got a lot of cool presents, but I think the most exciting one for her is she’s a massive Harry Styles fan. So when we bought the tickets, I was like, ‘This is for me.’ It was so good,” Duff told the host.

She continued, “Matt [Koma], my husband watches the show. I’m like, ‘Are you having a good time? Are you enjoying this?’ And he’s having the time of his life but he’s absorbing and staring. And I’m over here partying and singing along, and he’s like, ‘I can’t hear because you’re singing so loud and embarrassing all of us.’ And Banks did the same thing. When we were driving, I thought she was going to rip her car seat out. Every word jamming so hard, wanted her window down, hair flying … and when we get there [ surprised face ].”

Hopefully Banks’ birthday won’t be the last time Duff takes her out to see Styles. The pop star will be completing his final Love on Tour dates on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs.

Watch Duff talk about her daughter’s love of Styles in the video above.

More from Billboard Best of Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Taylor Lautner Wishes He’d Handled That Taylor Swift, Kanye West VMAs Moment Differently

Taylor Swift once wrote the lyrics, “This me swallowing my pride, standing in front of you, saying I’m sorry for that night,” allegedly about Taylor Lautner, and now, the Twilight actor is returning the favor. In a recent podcast appearance, Lautner opened up about regretting how he handled that fateful night in September 2009 when, seconds after he presented a VMA award to the pop star, Kanye West rushed the stage and took the microphone. The recollection comes during a Wednesday (Feb. 1) episode of The Squeeze, a podcast hosted by Lautner’s wife, health influencer Taylor Lautner (that’s not a...
Billboard

Here’s Why Ashton Kutcher Is Apologizing to Harry Styles

It’s hard to imagine anyone not knowing who Harry Styles is nowadays, but when the 29-year-old singer first met Ashton Kutcher, the No Strings Attached star thought the pop star was just another guy at a house party. Related Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys 02/01/2023 In a Tuesday (Jan. 31) video interview with Esquire, Kutcher was asked about his favorite karaoke song — Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” — something that prompted him to recall the time he and wife actress Mila Kunis obliviously met the “As It Was” singer for the first time at a karaoke bash. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer, that...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson’s Got the ’90s R&B Flow With Mark Morrison Cover: Watch

Kelly’s got the flow. For her Thursday (Feb. 2) Kellyoke performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson dusted off one of the most memorable R&B songs from the ’90s: Mark Morrison’s “Return of the Mack.” Dressed in all black, the three-time Grammy winner and her backup band looked just as sleek and cool as Morrison purports to be in his greatest hit’s suave lyrics. “Well I tried to tell you so, but I guess you didn’t know/ As I said the story goes, baby, now I got the flow,” Clarkson sang, accompanied by a backup singer providing extra vocals for...
Billboard

Finn Wolfhard Is Texting Winona Ryder About the Rock Stars She Dated in the ’90s

Finn Wolfhard is getting all the tea from Winona Ryder. In a new interview published on Wednesday (Feb. 1), the actor revealed he’s been asking his Stranger Things costar everything he could possibly want to know about her famous relationship history. Related 'Stranger Things' Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Urgent Slacker Anthem 'Pieces of Gold' From… 02/02/2023 “She dated Dave Grohl and MCA from Beastie Boys, and all these people,” the 20-year-old frontman of The Aubreys said in a new GQ profile. “I could literally ask her what it was like knowing Kurt Cobain, and she just tells me everything.” Wolfhard also described Ryder as “one...
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Billboard

Clive Davis Reveals the First Thing He Does After Each Pre-Grammy Gala

The annual Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala will make its grand in-person return on Saturday night (Feb. 4) for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic. And naturally, the legend promises it to be the most stellar, most star-studded one yet. The 2023 gala will honor Atlantic executives Craig Kallman, CEO and chairman of Atlantic Records, and Julie Greenwald, CEO and chairman of Atlantic Music Group. Atlantic Records’ roster includes Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and more. The label scored 40 nominations at this year’s Grammys. While speaking with Billboard days before his anticipated event, Davis reveals...
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards to Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop With Star-Studded Segment

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include a star-studded segment celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It will include performances by Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Star, De La Soul, DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mel & Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, RUN-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz and Too $hort. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/02/2023 LL Cool J will introduce the segment, perform and give a dedication to hip-hop. Questlove will serve...
Billboard

From ‘Suerte’ to ‘BZRP Music Sessions,’ Which Shakira No. 1 Hit Is Your Favorite? Vote!

Happy Birthday, Shakira!  The Colombian artist — who turns 46 on Wednesday (Feb. 2) — is holding strong at No. 1 on the Hot Latin Songs chart for a second week with her first banger of the year, “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53.” The Bizarrap-assisted track becomes his first No. 1 hit on the tally while Shak rakes in her 13th. The last time she was at No. 1 was in 2016 with “Chantaje,” one of her many Maluma collaborations. The fiery reggaeton spent 11 weeks on the chart.   “What for me was a catharsis and a relief, I never thought that...
Billboard

SiriusXM’s ‘Cupid Countdown’ Shoots Arrow at More Than 50 Years of Billboard Chart Hits

Love is in, and on, the air as SiriusXM kicks off its Billboard Cupid Countdown, spotlighting the top 50 love songs from the 1970s to today, as ranked by performance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Billboard Cupid Countdown returns exclusively on the SXM App from Feb. 3 through Feb. 16, extending Valentine’s Day vibes even after all the chocolate and roses have been shared. Related Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Holds at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, JVKE's 'Golden Hour' Hits Top 10 02/03/2023 The retrospective will also air on SiriusXM’s Love channel on Valentine’s Day at 12 p.m. ET, and again at 9 p.m....
Billboard

Stevie Wonder to Perform at 2023 Grammys With 2 Famous Friends

Stevie Wonder will perform on the Grammy telecast on Sunday, Feb. 5, in a spot that will feature two other famous artists — Smokey Robinson and Chris Stapleton. The performance was announced on CBS Mornings on Friday (Feb. 3). CBS has broadcast the Grammys since 1973. Related Harry Styles to Perform on 2023 Grammys 02/03/2023 Stapleton, an eight-time Grammy winner, is a nominee this year for best country song for “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die.” He and Rodney Crowell co-wrote the song, which was recorded by Willie Nelson. Robinson is this year’s recipient of the MusiCares Person of the Year award, along with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

P!nk Previews ‘Trustfall,’ Duets on ‘What About Us’ With Kelly Clarkson

P!nk is stopping by The Kelly Clarkson Show next Monday (Feb. 6) to chat about her upcoming album Trustfall and duet with Kelly Clarkson on “What About Us.” In a preview clip, the host jokes that her long-awaited 10th studio album will be filled with songs about “sadness and depression and divorce,” P!nk counters, “Mine is more like the world is ending. … But those are the best songs! But it’s also like, I’m still a wife and a daughter and a mother, and I lost my dad, and it’s the pandemic. And then my almost dearest friend in the whole...
Billboard

Jessica Simpson Drops Bombshell That a Married ‘Major Movie Star’ Once Tried to Romance Her

Jessica Simpson spilled some serious tea on Wednesday (Feb. 1) in a new short story about the time a very married A-list actor tried to seduce her. Related Jennifer Lawrence Would Be ‘Starstruck’ If She Met This Pop Star 02/01/2023 “This is a very personal story and I really thought I would never share it!” the former pop princess dished to People about Movie Star, the recollection she penned for Amazon Original Stories. “The whole period was very surreal. There were times I had a lot of fun, don’t get me wrong! But a lot of the time it felt isolating because I am someone...
Billboard

No Stories, No Surrender: Bruce Springsteen Makes Up for Lost Time With Searing, ‘Letter to You’-Heavy Tampa Tour Kickoff

Bruce Springsteen might be tired of talking. Between two runs of his narrative-heavy Springsteen on Broadway residency and eight episodes of his Renegades: Born in the USA podcast co-hosted with former president Barack Obama, Springsteen had been doing a lot of gabbing in the six years since he last hit the road with longtime backing outfit The E Street Band. But if Wednesday night’s (Feb. 1) opener to the group’s 2023 Tour is any indication, story time is over: The Boss is back, and he just wants to play. Related Warren Zevon's Posthumous Rock Hall Nomination Was a Teary Family Celebration 02/02/2023 In...
TAMPA, FL
Billboard

2023 Grammy Awards Will Feature Tributes to Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie & Quavo

The In Memoriam segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, will include breakout tributes to three diverse artists who died last fall — Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie and Takeoff. Related Here Are Presenters for the 2023 Grammy Awards 02/01/2023 Kacey Musgraves will perform Lynn’s 1970 classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter” in tribute to the country music legend, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90; Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt will team to perform “Songbird” from Fleetwood Mac’s album of the year-winning Rumours to honor McVie, who died on Nov. 30 at age 79; and Maverick City Music will join Quavo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Karol G Drops ‘X Si Volvemos’ With Romeo Santos: Stream It Here

Karol G has teamed up with Romeo Santos for her track “X Si Volvemos,” which dropped Thursday (Feb. 2). The sultry reggaeton bop finds the artists lamenting a failed relationship but leaving the door open because, “It didn’t work out, we gave it our all so we’re leaving but before we leave, let’s do it one last time. Our relationship didn’t work but we understand each other in bed,” they sing. Karol had already recorded the song, produced by Ovy on the Drums, on her own and uploaded a teaser on TikTok. Then she thought Santos would be a good...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy