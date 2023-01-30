Hilary Duff Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter Is a ‘Massive’ Harry Styles Fan

Harry Styles ‘ stardom knows no bounds.

The former One Direction member counts fellow musicians, former U.S. presidents and even preschoolers as his fans — something How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff can confirm, thanks to her 4-year-old daughter Banks.

The actress appeared on the Monday (Jan. 30) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke with Clarkson about recently celebrating her daughter’s birthday, which consisted of a Styles concert.

“She got a lot of cool presents, but I think the most exciting one for her is she’s a massive Harry Styles fan. So when we bought the tickets, I was like, ‘This is for me.’ It was so good,” Duff told the host.

She continued, “Matt [Koma], my husband watches the show. I’m like, ‘Are you having a good time? Are you enjoying this?’ And he’s having the time of his life but he’s absorbing and staring. And I’m over here partying and singing along, and he’s like, ‘I can’t hear because you’re singing so loud and embarrassing all of us.’ And Banks did the same thing. When we were driving, I thought she was going to rip her car seat out. Every word jamming so hard, wanted her window down, hair flying … and when we get there [ surprised face ].”

Hopefully Banks’ birthday won’t be the last time Duff takes her out to see Styles. The pop star will be completing his final Love on Tour dates on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at the Acrisure Arena, Southern California’s newest 11,000-capacity world-class venue in Greater Palm Springs.

Watch Duff talk about her daughter’s love of Styles in the video above.