Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
East Hartford store clerk fatally shoots suspected robber during break-in
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — East Hartford police are investigating an attempted robbery incident where a store clerk shot and killed one of two suspects, according to police. The incident began on Thursday night around 10:30 p.m. when two suspects in black ski masks entered the Humble & Paid Co. on Main Street. Police stated […]
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NBC Connecticut
Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street
Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
New Haven police investigate shooting, man critically injured
New Haven police investigate shooting, man critically injured.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police: Man illegally carrying loaded firearm, drugs resisted arrest
A man is in critical condition after a shooting on Howard Avenue. The 44-year old victim was shot many times just before 2 a.m. A shooting at an East Hartford clothing stores leaves one person dead. Updated: 1 hour ago. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on 1285...
Police: Waterbury convicted felon with loaded gun resisted arrest
Waterbury police arrested a convicted felon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm in public and causing a disturbance Thursday afternoon.
New Haven police searching for 3 carjacking suspects
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three suspects who carjacked a man in New Haven and then stole his Mercedes. The man had fallen asleep in his car and woken up to a masked man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, according to police. As he got out of […]
NBC Connecticut
Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder
A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
NBC Connecticut
Store Owner Shoots, Kills Suspect During Attempted Armed Robbery in East Hartford: Police
One suspect in an attempted armed robbery in East Hartford is dead after a store owner who was shot during the ordeal shot back, according to police. Police said two people wearing black ski masks went into Humble & Paid Co. at 1285 Main St. just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, intending to rob the business.
NBC Connecticut
Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police
A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
Eyewitness News
Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
New Haven police arrest suspect who tried to steal register from hotel
A man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to steal the cash register from the Courtyard Marriott in New Haven early Thursday morning.
Bridgeport man cruelty to persons charge in suspicious death
State Police James Mosley, 72, and took him into custody without incident. He’s charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. The person dies in Oxford last June.
Eyewitness News
I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
Eyewitness News
Man found in New Haven road with head wound dies at hospital
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man died at a hospital after he was found with a head wound on a road in New Haven. Police said they responded to Sherman Parkway near West Division Street around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. They said a passerby reported a male on the...
Teen arrested after threat found in North Haven High School bathroom
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – North Haven police arrested a 14-year-old after a threat was found inside a North Haven High School bathroom on Thursday. Police said the North Haven High School SRO was made aware of a threat of violence written in a bathroom stall at the school. Out of an abundance of caution, […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop
2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Comments / 0