New Haven, CT

WTNH

Man in critical condition from Howard Avenue shooting in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that took place on Howard Avenue and left one man in critical condition Friday morning. Officers responded to the incident around 2 a.m. near the 600 block of Howard Avenue. Police received a ShotSpotter activation stating that several rounds had been fired and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition from being shot multiple times in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was shot in the forearm, abdomen and groin in New Haven early Friday morning. Detectives said it happened just before 2 a.m. on Howard Avenue. Police were first notified by a Shotspotter system activation that detected four rounds being shot. Officers said they...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Arrest Suspect After Violent Struggle on City Street

Waterbury police arrested a man Thursday afternoon while investigating a report of a man loading a firearm and causing a disturbance. Police said the man was found with a loaded gun and the suspect and a police officer were both taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Police...
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

New Haven police searching for 3 carjacking suspects

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are searching for three suspects who carjacked a man in New Haven and then stole his Mercedes. The man had fallen asleep in his car and woken up to a masked man pointing a gun at him and demanding his vehicle, according to police. As he got out of […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Woman Arrested in Connection to Hartford Hotel Room Murder

A woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection to a homicide that happened in a Hartford hotel room several months ago. Hartford Police said 39-year-old Lisa Kittrell, of Bridgeport, was taken into custody Thursday after turning herself in at the police department. Authorities said 32-year-old Angel King was...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Three Armed Carjackers Rob Man in New Haven: Police

A man who fell asleep in his car while waiting for his girlfriend in New Haven Wednesday evening woke to find a carjacker pointing a gun at him, according to police. Then two more people with guns showed up and they stole the victim’s car, wallet and phone. Officers...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Mother arrested in connection with the death of 2-year-old boy in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - The mother of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found buried in a park in Stamford was arrested in connection with the boy’s death. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons.
STAMFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

I-Team: Unsolved Murders in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - The I-Team is digging into unsolved murders. We first took you to New Haven. Now Chief Investigative Reporter Sam Smink sits with Hartford’s Police Chief to learn what’s happening in the capital city. THE MURDERS OF CHARLES AND LEON KELLEY:. With tears running down...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire erupts at Brooks Street home in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport emergency crews responded to a residential fire on Friday morning. The Bridgeport Fire Department said they received a 911 call just after 4 a.m. reporting a fire in the back of a home on Brooks Street. Crews responded to the call and said that upon arrival, they discovered a garage […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: 2 Car Crash Barnum & Bishop

2023-02-12@9:28pm–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were injured in a crash at Barnum and Bishop Avenue. The gray van almost hit the gas station, missing it by inches. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

