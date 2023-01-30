Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Women supporting women on ‘National Go Red Day’
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of physicians and leaders with Trident Healthcare came together to help build a house on Friday. In honor of National Wear Red Day, a crew of women Trident Healthcare partnered with Dorchester Habitat for Humanity to build a house for a single mom who lives in the community.
live5news.com
Summerville receives grant to combat littering
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville is receiving what some residents believe is “much-needed” support in tackling the town’s litter issue. PalmettoPride, an anti-litter and beautification organization, has awarded the town a $4,142 grant to combat the problem. “You do see a lot of the bottles and cans,...
live5news.com
Threat found in Charleston school restroom unsubstantiated, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have confirmed they increased their presence at one of its middle schools after the discovery of a message in a boys’ restroom. Police investigated what they deemed to be “an unsubstantiated threat” that was written on a bathroom wall at C.E. Williams Middle School in West Ashley, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
Charleston City Paper
Guerrilla art spoof says Charleston is gentrifying
An odd new warning sign appeared at Line Street and the crosstown yesterday afternoon — but proceed with caution if you believe it’s real. The sign reads, “Be prepared to stop. Gentrification ahead.”. That may be true for Charleston’s midtown, but the official-looking sign is anything but....
live5news.com
St. John’s Fire District responds to record number of calls in 2022
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Serving Johns Island, Kiawah Island and nearby West Ashley and North Charleston, the St. John’s Fire District responded to 3,972 incidents in 2022. The majority of those calls were actually related to emergency medical services, according to the district’s annual report. Fire Chief Ryan...
abcnews4.com
North Charleston Homeless shelter shuts down, but hopes to reopen in new location
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Several people are still looking for a place to live after a homeless shelter in North Charleston received an eviction notice. "Individuals are worried because they were homeless at one time," said Brandon Lilienthal, the Homeless Coordinator for North Charleston. "But with my present contact with them and updating them, it's kind of easing them."
‘Massive’ food giveaway happening Thursday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank is hosting a large food distribution for families in need Thursday in Summerville. The food giveaway will start at 4 p.m. and will go on while supplies last. Items will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is encouraged. The giveaway will take […]
live5news.com
Museum wants to reach community for Black History Month despite delayed opening
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The International African American Museum is hosting a variety of free classes in honor of Black History Month. The museum, which hoped to open to the public last month, had to delay its grand opening because of challenges with humidity and temperature controls. But the delay is not stopping the museum from celebrating Black history.
live5news.com
Charleston Co. Landfill fails DHEC inspections for months
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Problems continue at the Charleston County Landfill as the facility keeps failing monthly South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control inspections. Located on Bees Ferry Road, the Charleston County Landfill has failed multiple inspections for controlling litter, application of soil cover and compactors being...
abcnews4.com
McMaster to attend groundbreaking ceremony at new $279M manufacturing plant in Walterboro
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCIV) — Local and state officials are gathering in Walterboro on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new facility expected to bring hundreds of jobs to Colleton County. The lithium-ion battery storage systems manufacturing facility, owned by Kontrolmatik Technologies, is expected to open for business in...
live5news.com
AT&T expands coverage to rural areas across Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Broadband Office announced a project with AT&T to expand the company’s coverage to 9,000 customers located in Greenville and Charleston. The company is building an AT&T Fiber location to serve nearly 2,500 customers in Greenville and around 6,900 customers in Charleston. Combined,...
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Exotic dancer?
The blotter is taken from reports filed with area police departments between Jan. 11-26 An intoxicated woman was escorted from the piano bar on King Street Jan. 21 after she climbed onto a piano and started dancing on it, according to a Charleston police report. She wasn’t arrested. But she sure has a story to tell for a while – if she remembers it.
Missing Orangeburg children found safe
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Two Orangeburg children who were reported missing Thursday evening have been found safe, according to Police Chief Charles Austin. No further details were released. Earlier in the evening, the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the two missing children, ages 8 and 9, were considered endangered.
live5news.com
Red Lobster announces West Ashley location closure
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A West Ashley seafood restaurant chain is closing its doors for good. A spokesperson for Red Lobster says their location at 2080 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. in Charleston is permanently closed. The restaurant chain released a statement on Thursday saying:. We regularly review our restaurant portfolios as...
live5news.com
Largest economic investment in its history coming to Colleton County
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County is celebrating the groundbreaking of its biggest industrial development. Governor Henry McMaster and local leaders gathered in Walterboro for the announcement. Pomega and Kontrolmatic Technologies chose the 90 acres in Walterboro along I-95 out of the 220 sites in 20 states that they considered.
crbjbizwire.com
Nexton Announces Dayfield Park
Summerville, S.C. – Nexton, the most innovative and walkable community in South Carolina, announced plans for Dayfield Park, a new commercial property featuring office space and residential options, as well as retail and service providers. Thoughtfully designed to provide employee-centric amenities and conveniences, Dayfield Park caters to Nexton’s growing number of employers and residents and further expands the community’s robust offerings.
live5news.com
Sewage issues force some Andrews businesses to close
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The community of Andrews is looking for answers after the state health department shut down three local businesses due to sewage issues. Andrews Mayor Frank McClary and other elected officials held a town hall Thursday night to answer residents’ questions. Around 100 people gathered...
Charleston City Paper
Charleston Animal Society offers free vaccines, microchips
Charleston Animal Society (CAS) is hosting Vax-a-Palooza Feb. 18 to set the Guinness World Record for most vaccine pledges in 24 hours with a goal of 2,000 pledges. The event takes place 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Charleston Coliseum, and attendees will receive two free vaccines and one microchip for dogs and cats.
live5news.com
Feedback wanted on Charleston Co. affordable housing plan
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Council is hoping to address affordable housing, and they are asking for your feedback on their plans. The council has designated $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to address affordable housing. Their plan, called the Housing Our Future Project, now has a detailed draft for action over the next decade, and officials want to hear your thoughts on it.
live5news.com
Volunteers join halls of Colleton County High to protect, inspire students
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program has kicked off at Colleton County High School, bringing members of the community on school grounds in an effort to deter violence, encourage students to follow disciplinary procedures, and inspire them to be productive citizens. It’s a plan the district came up with...
