‘They did not know your secret.’ Judge sentences Michigan man to prison in 25-year-old homicide
FLINT, MI – For more than 20 years, Michael Bur had a secret – a secret that he kept from friends, family and tried to hide from himself with the help of drugs and alcohol. But on Nov. 10, 2021, that secret was made public.
AG Nessel charges woman with posing as certified therapist who treated children with autism
LANSING, MI -- Attorney General Dana Nessel has charged an Oakland County woman with multiple felonies after the woman allegedly falsified documentation in order to get hired at the Oxford Recovery Center in Brighton where she then practiced medicine without a license. Kimberly Coden-Diskin, 34, was bound over for trial...
Man arrested after hitting patrol vehicle during pursuit in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI – One person is in custody after leading police on a chase through St. Clair County and onto the Blue Water Bridge and back before ending with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into a police cruiser and the man trying to run away. The St....
Health care workers should look for signs of human trafficking, Michigan doctor says
Nearly 88% of human trafficking survivors report accessing health care services during their trafficking situation, according to a nonprofit advocacy group known as the Polaris Project. That statistic could be surprising. However, it’s appropriate – if not a slight underestimate – once people start to understand what trafficking looks like,...
Cats vs. dogs: Which are adopted most from shelters in your Michigan county?
Bark River, Michigan is – apparently and ironically – a land of cat lovers. Well, at least Delta County is (which is where Bark River is located), when comparing the number of cats and dogs adopted from animal shelters in 2021. There were 563 cats adopted and 392...
Lobbyist spending in Lansing hit record high in 2022
Registered Michigan lobbyists reported the largest increase in lobbying spending in the state’s history in 2022, spend a record $49.2 million lobbying state-level public officials, according to the latest disclosures. It’s a more than $5 million increase, but about half of that increase can be attributable to one group,...
‘Extremely warm’ January in the record books for Flint, Saginaw, Bay City
January 2023 will go down in the record books as one of the warmest for all Michigan cities. Most cities had anywhere between the third-warmest and seventh-warmest January on record. Using the average temperature for the month, most Michigan cities were between seven degrees and eight-and-a-half degrees warmer than average....
Tyre Nichols’ death demands renewed scrutiny of policing in Michigan, Black lawmakers say
The Michigan Legislative Black Caucus is calling for a renewed push on policy and legislation that targets addressing police brutality following the death of a Tennessee man at the hands of officers in early January. Tyre Nichols, 29, was severely beaten by five officers with the Memphis Police Department during...
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Michigan COVID cases at lowest point in 18 months
Michigan has zero counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, three counties at a medium level and 80 counties at a low level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Feb. 2. The three counties at a medium level are Monroe, St. Clair and...
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
Eye drops recalled: At least 1 dead after drug-resistant bacteria outbreak
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
But did he tip: Michigan boy, 6, who went wild on dad’s Grubhub account
CHESTERFIELD TWP., MI - He used his father’s Grubhub app like it was a video game, racking up more than $1,000 on large food delivery orders from one area restaurant after another. The question is ... did he leave a tip?. MLive first told you about Keith Stonehouse and...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Michigan awarded $1.8M to address rural homelessness
DETROIT – Michigan was given $1.8 million in federal funding to address homelessness in rural and Indigenous communities. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded $315 million in grants this week to boost resources for ending homelessness in 46 communities. Chicago and Los Angeles, both awarded the largest grants, were given $60 million to reduce unsheltered homelessness.
Enrollment stabilizing at Michigan colleges, national report shows
After multiple consecutive semesters of enrollment declines, Michigan colleges saw stabilized numbers in fall 2022. Michigan colleges across all sectors dropped less than 1% in total enrollment from fall 2021 to last fall, according to a report by National Student Clearinghouse Research Center released on Thursday, Feb. 2. At just...
Think Michigan’s weather stinks? How about this place with -100 wind chills, gusts to 125 mph
We were cold and windy this morning here in Michigan. If we look at the weather in New Hampshire, we might feel a little better about our brutally cold morning. Mount Washington is a perennially windy spot. Full disclosure is the weather observing equipment is situated above 6,000 feet in elevation. People do visit Mount Washington, just probably not this weekend.
Flint woman buys lottery tickets from ‘lucky machine’ & wins $300,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Sticking what she called her “lucky machine” paid off in a big way for Renae Shelby as she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Emerald Green Wild Time instant game. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve machine, and I...
Michigan’s weekend weather: The robust warm-up begins
We have a big warm-up on the way this weekend. There will be just a few areas that face a quick shot of snow. Friday evening will be very cold with temperatures plunging below zero by a few degrees. By Saturday morning the southwest wind will start bringing in much warmer air.
