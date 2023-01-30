Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
NebraskaTV
GI man sentenced for pointing powerful laser at officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer last year has been sentenced. Lakota Hawkes, 21, sentenced to two years probation on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. In December, Hawkes pleaded...
NebraskaTV
GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
NebraskaTV
GI man charged in deadly motorcycle crash takes plea deal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash has taken a plea deal. According to Hall County District Court records, Michael Mostek, 33, pleaded no contest last week to charges of motor vehicle homicide, child abuse, reckless driving, false reporting and a seatbelt violation.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: GIPD says peaceful resolution reached in standoff situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police were able to peacefully end a standoff situation Thursday morning. GIPD Captain Dean Elliot said they responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. involving an intoxicated man in the 700 block of Orleans Drive. GIPD asked the public to avoid the...
NebraskaTV
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NebraskaTV
GIPS Board member working with state senators to get girls free period products
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — “They said well something controversial like this and I said this is controversial?”. GIPS board member Lisa Albers said a recent conversation between herself and state senators highlighted the need for bringing attention to period poverty. “This impacts young students. It impacts working poor...
NebraskaTV
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
NebraskaTV
GIFD says large house fire accidental, total loss
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Grand Island Fire Department has deemed the cause of a large residential fire earlier this week accidental. On Monday morning, crews responded to a house fire on Midaro Drive in southeast Grand Island. Grand Island Fire Division Chief Tim Hiemer said the fire was an accidental electrical fire.
NebraskaTV
2023 District Bowling Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — District Bowling continues across the area as teams fight for a chance to play in the state tournament. DISTRICT B5 (Hastings, GI Northwest, York, McCool Junction, and Superior) GIRLS RESULTS. Individual Qualifiers:. 1. Winter Martin (12), Hastings, 511. 2. Morgan Thieman (10), McCool Junction, 468.
NebraskaTV
Hastings Crossroads back open
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Crossroads is back open. The shelter posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it is open for shelter assistance. Hastings Crossroads has been closed since Christmas night after a sprinkler head froze and an electrical panel was damaged. This led to numerous Hastings churches taking in those who were staying at the shelter.
NebraskaTV
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
NebraskaTV
Nebraskans weigh in on historic tax cuts during hearing
LINCOLN, Neb. — Major tax cuts - backed by the Governor Jim Pillen – were up for a hearing in the Nebraska Legislature’s Revenue Committee on Thursday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan defended her bill against concerns about revenue loss from Sen. George Dungan. "With the $1...
NebraskaTV
Find something you will love at Central Mercantile in Kearney
NebraskaTV
NDE survey: School districts continue to struggle with teacher shortages
Nebraska continue to struggle with teacher shortages, with many districts saying they have either been left vacant or filled by staff who are not fully qualified. In a survey conducted by the Nebraska Department of Education, all of Nebraska’s 436 school districts – which includes 244 public school districts, 17 Educational Service Units and 175 non-public schools – were asked about how they are dealing with the teacher shortages. 402 of these districts responded to the survey.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: February 3, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cattlemen have a big presence at this year's Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has more from Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the group, as he says there are not any big policy issues on the table.
NebraskaTV
Twin Valley Conference basketball Semifinals
SHELTON, Neb. — (1) Shelton 64 (W) vs (4) Deshler 43. Riley Bombeck and Ashton Simmons each had a team high 19 points.
