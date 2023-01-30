Read full article on original website
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Beyonce Will Open Her US ‘Renaissance’ Tour in Philly This Summer
Beyonce just announced that she's going to be hitting the road in support of her 'Renaissance' album this year. And, yes, Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' is coming to Philly. In fact, Beyonce's July 12th show at Lincoln Financial Field is scheduled to be her first show in the United States for the entire tour.
NJ’s Jax lives her dream of singing with her ‘popular’ Broadway idol
Theater nerds are a breed like no other — I speak from experience — and one Jersey girl got to live out her theater kid dream this week. You may remember Jax, 26, from coming in third place on the 14th season of American Idol. More recently, she released an absolute banger titled “Victoria’s Secret.”
Celebrity hairstylist in NJ sues major TV company
Last year I brought you the story about my new friend Martino Cartier who owns a farm in South Jersey that he's turned into a retreat for kids suffering from terrible diseases and women battling cancer. His charity, Wigs & Wishes, has helped thousands of people in need. In addition...
Top outdoor venues in NJ for your 2023 wedding
It’s almost that time of year to celebrate your family and friends and the love they have for each other…and enjoy some of the best cocktail hour food in the country!. Wedding season is creeping up on us and will be here before you know it. I’ve been...
‘Beer League 2′ is coming. Will Artie Lange, Ralph Macchio be in it?
After 16 years of hiatus, the Jersey cult classic "Beer League" is back! Beer League Two, starring actor Jimmy Palumbo, is currently in production as a new series of shorts produced by Hillsborough New Jersey's 624 Productions LLC (Who’s Jenna…?) in association with Unhinged Entertainment (You’re Up).
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Issues New Statement Defining What Rock Music Means
Cleveland's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has revised its mission statement to be more interpretive of the concept of rock music, according to a new report from Vulture. The move comes ahead of the Rock Hall's next class of nominees to be announced this week. But is it the institution's answer to pushback regarding country and hip-hop artists recently being inducted in the Rock Hall?
An Artie Lange update from his ‘Beer League’ buddy
It's been a little over four years since Artie Lange came on my New Jersey 101.5 show and announced that he was going into rehab. He returned a year later, sober for 10 months, looking and feeling fantastic. Fans reacted when he announced he was two and a half years...
