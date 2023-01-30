Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Greater Mankato United Way introduces a new committee dedicated to suicide prevention
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new committee springs from a collaboration between mental health advocate Emma Benoit and Melissa Hoffner this past summer. Both women have a personal connection to suicide, either with loss or survival. Now, through partnerships with United Way and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato,...
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
Another successful year for Kiwanis Holiday Lights
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - More than 175,000 people made their way through Sibley Park for the 10th year of Kiwanis Holiday Lights. $77,000 will be donated back to the non-profit groups that assisted with set-up, tear-down and served as evening volunteers during the event. Those 67 groups provided more than...
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
Mapleton residents weigh in on the future of the former Mapleton school building
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, the Maple River Schools’ auditorium filled with Mapleton residents, all ready to talk about what to do with the former Mapleton school building. During the open forum, many ideas bounced among attendees on how to utilize the soon-to-be vacant area and how to...
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
Le Sueur-Henderson wins over Loyola
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur-Henderson Giants girls basketball team defeated Mankato Loyola 38-28. The Giants pick up their third win of the season while Loyola’s record falls to 2-17 on the season.
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
Children’s author David LaRochelle to visit the Blue Earth County Library
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) will welcome award-winning children’s author David LaRochelle to the Blue Earth County Library auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10:30 a.m. David LaRochelle has been creating books for young people for over thirty years. His many picture book...
A rising drug crisis; how families can discuss the dangers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In lieu of the recent arrests connected to the overdoses of three juveniles, concern rises among parents on how to talk to their children about drugs and how to access Narcan. “As we can see from these kids, it only takes seconds for somebody to overdose...
West’s Neils signs NLI to Minnesota-Duluth
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West Scarlets linebacker Ty Neils signed his national letter of intent to play for Minnesota Duluth next season. He was joined by teammates, family and friends in his signing. While he is ready to suit up for the Bulldogs, he is thankful for his family.
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
JWP wins nail-biter over Triton
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) -The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team played host to Triton Thursday.
3 suspects arrested in connection to juvenile overdoses
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have arrested three people in connection to the overdoses of three juveniles first reported Monday. Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force (MRVDTF) said one of the victims is in critical condition while the other two have been released from the hospital. Patrick Orerigho Isiakpere Jr.,...
