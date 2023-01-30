ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlefield, CT

Eyewitness News

Ski areas to close early because of forecasted wind chills

PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Several ski areas announced that they will close early Friday night due to forecasted extreme wind chills. Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted an arctic blast that will grip the state between Friday night and Saturday morning. Wind chills could dip to between -20 and -30 degrees....
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Fire burns through home in Wethersfield

Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 56 minutes ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 56...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford

Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into...
WATERFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Miel Coffee

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain coffee shop owner creates masterpieces in a mug!. Rise and grind at Miel Coffee, a café unlike any other in Connecticut. Owner Humberto Ontiveros just celebrated one year in business inside the assembly room, a swanky dining hall on Main Street in downtown New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort

(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Rory McIlroy commits to the 2023 Travelers Championship

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The top ranked golfer in the world as of Feb. 1 has committed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship. The annual golf tournament announced on Wednesday that Rory McIlroy will make his fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands this summer. “We know we’re going...
CROMWELL, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know

GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford

There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Updated: 4 hours ago. Ski areas close early due to cold temps. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dr. Anuj...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
WATERFORD, CT
tourcounsel.com

Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts

The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

