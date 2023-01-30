Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Ski areas to close early because of forecasted wind chills
PLANTSVILLE, CT (WFSB) - Several ski areas announced that they will close early Friday night due to forecasted extreme wind chills. Channel 3′s meteorologists predicted an arctic blast that will grip the state between Friday night and Saturday morning. Wind chills could dip to between -20 and -30 degrees....
Eyewitness News
Warming centers opened; officials provide tips for homeowners during arctic blast
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Arctic air moves into Connecticut on Friday, and officials urged people to extra precautions to stay safe. They said they’re concerned about the homeless population. Channel 3′s meteorologists forecasted that dangerously cold temperatures will sweep across the state Friday into Saturday. The state’s severe...
Livestream shows Mount Washington summit as wind chill drops to 100 below
Powerful winds buffeted the summit of Mount Washington on Friday, threatening to sink the feels-like temperature on New Hampshire’s highest peak to 100 below zero by day’s end. The summit was in whiteout conditions as the sun rose Friday, a livestream from the mountaintop Mount Washington Observatory showed....
Eyewitness News
CT oil companies make extra home deliveries as temperatures drop
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - With temperatures expected to fall to near or below zero, oil companies around the state have been busy making home deliveries. Tim Gaffey is a Rocky Hill resident and he’s pleased with how this winter has played out so far. “For me, its been a...
Strong Wind Gusts Lead To Thousands Of Power Outages: Here Are CT Communities Most Affected
Heavy winds are knocking out power for thousands of people in Connecticut as a potent cold front packed with damaging winds rolls through the region. The front arrived on Friday, Feb. 3, also bringing a blast of cold Arctic air that along with the heavy wind, is making temperatures feel below-freezing at times.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: CT’s own Chuckles, Beardsley Bart make Groundhog Day predictions
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol went into effect.
Eyewitness News
12 wineries participate in CT Winter Wine Trail
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Wine Trail announced the 12 local wineries competing in this year’s Winter Wine Trail. Those who participate can pick up a free passport at one of the participating wineries, the wine trail said. Participants who check off all 12 wineries before April 2 will...
Eyewitness News
Fire burns through home in Wethersfield
A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Interest rates, Netflix password crackdown, winter heating costs
Channel 3 viewer David Rainey recorded video of a reported fire at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Feb. 2. Meteorologist Scot Haney said a dangerous blast of cold air remains on track to end the week.
Eyewitness News
iWitness video: Fire reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford
Crews respond to underground explosion in Hartford. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol went into effect.
Two CT Restaurants Made the Top 100 Places to Eat According to Yelp
Yelp just put out there Top 100 Places to Eat list and Connecticut had only two eateries make the cut. At #56 on the list was a place called Sandra's Next Generation in New Haven, CT. Sandra's serves southern-style soul food and they have rave reviews from top to bottom.
Eyewitness News
Something’s Cooking: Miel Coffee
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - A New Britain coffee shop owner creates masterpieces in a mug!. Rise and grind at Miel Coffee, a café unlike any other in Connecticut. Owner Humberto Ontiveros just celebrated one year in business inside the assembly room, a swanky dining hall on Main Street in downtown New Britain.
Eyewitness News
Breeze Airways launching three new nonstops from Bradley Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Breeze Airways said it will launch three new nonstop flights out of Windsor Locks within the next two weeks. The flights from Bradley International Airport will include Vero Beach, FL, Phoenix, AZ, and Raleigh-Durham, NC. The Connecticut Airport Authority said Breeze currently has 11 destinations...
Eyewitness News
Construction begins on CT’s first Great Wolf Lodge resort
(WFSB) - Construction has started on Great Wolf Lodge’s first Connecticut location. Leaders broke ground Wednesday on the east side of Foxwoods where the resort will soon open. “You understand us as a people and our culture,” Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Council Chairman Rodney Butler said. This is a...
WTNH.com
Gil on the Go: Shady Glen turning 75 this year
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – News 8 is celebrating 75 years this year, so in honor of that, Gil on the Go is doing a 75th Anniversary Tour to take a look at businesses around the state that are also celebrating anniversaries. Shady Glen in Manchester is celebrating 75 years...
Eyewitness News
Rory McIlroy commits to the 2023 Travelers Championship
CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The top ranked golfer in the world as of Feb. 1 has committed to play in the 2023 Travelers Championship. The annual golf tournament announced on Wednesday that Rory McIlroy will make his fifth appearance at the TPC River Highlands this summer. “We know we’re going...
goodmorningwilton.com
GOOD Home: This Week’s Artic Blast and Frozen Pipes—What You Need to Know
GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man approaches student in West Hartford
There are some tips to make sure both your family and your heater can make it through this cold weather snap. Police share car safety tips for when dealing with cold temperatures. Ski areas close early due to cold temps.
Fire breaks out at Waterford’s Crystal Mall
WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Waterford fire officials responded to a blaze at the Crystal Mall Thursday morning. According to the Waterford Professional Firefighters Association, the department was dispatched to the mall for smoke in the food court around 10:40 a.m. At the scene, officials encountered smoke visible from the roof. Five Waterford companies, as well […]
tourcounsel.com
Eastfield Mall | Shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts
The Eastfield Mall is a shopping mall in Springfield, Massachusetts, which is owned by Mountain Development Corporation, and was built in late 1967 by the Rouse Company. The three anchors, JCPenney, Macy's, and Sears closed in 2011, 2016, and 2018, respectively. The movie theater, Cinemark closed in 2020. The mall...
