Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
TriMet, C-TRAN, and Portland Streetcar will offer FREE rides on February 4 to honor and celebrate Rosa Parks' birthdayMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos releasedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Multnomah County Chair announces plan to get homeless people directly into housing
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's hard to deny that downtown Portland has been through a lot the past few years. And part of what has caused a spike in concern about crime and safety is the desperation that comes with an ever-present homeless population. As the city and county grapple...
Construction of Portland's first RV Safe Park complete
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
Weeks after being hit by a car, Rep. Bonamici presents Beaverton with $4 million check for pedestrian safety
BEAVERTON, Ore. — On the evening of Jan. 13, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was leaving a Shabbat Service for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr hosted by Congressional Beth Israel in Northwest Portland. While crossing the street, in a crosswalk and with a green light, the congresswoman and her husband were hit by a car.
WWEEK
They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans
The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
Channel 6000
Colder temperatures are expected in the Pacific Northwest over the next 90 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Winter-like conditions are still expected over the Pacific Northwest because it’s still winter! Yes, some signs of spring are starting to be found across parts of western Oregon and Washington. That’s normal as the number of days before the spring equinox drops to 46.
Family-owned business in Southeast Portland hit by burglars three times since mid-January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Comics, Magic: The Gathering cards and disc golf equipment is what Portlanders can find inside Disc Heroes, a shop owned and operated by John Thomas and his wife, in Southeast Portland. "I call myself semi-retired," Thomas said. "You don't get rich doing this, but it's what...
Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice in a week: 'Unconscious bias is real'
SALEM, Ore. — After being pulled over on his way back from Salem for the second time in a week, freshman state Rep. Travis Nelson of Portland took to Twitter with his exasperation. "It's the first day of Black History Month, and I'm getting pulled over — again. The...
'I have purpose now': Formerly homeless men start handyman business in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eric Shumway hammered slates of linoleum wood in the bedroom of a first floor apartment. The work is kind of like a puzzle, he said — just like the puzzle pieces of his life. “You know if there’s something you can’t do, you can always...
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
Community members voice concerns over possible closure of Legacy Mount Hood Birth Center
GRESHAM, Ore. — Dozens of people gathered in Gresham Thursday night to ask questions and voice concerns, as well as possible solutions after Legacy Health announced plans earlier this week to close its Family Birth Center at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center in Gresham. The hospital system cited a...
Channel 6000
Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
Multnomah County closing warming shelters amid ongoing freezing overnight temperatures
While surrounding counties plan to keep warming centers open through Monday night, Multnomah County says its shelters are closed.
Blaze alongside I-5 in N Portland was third tent fire in 1 day, officials say
A fire broke out on the shoulder of southbound Interstate 5 in North Portland during Wednesday's evening commute, causing a large plume of black smoke seen from miles away.
KGW
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 3-5
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well we've made it to February. This month is dedicated as Black History Month, reflecting on the contributions and history of African Americans in the United States. This weekend the Black History Festival Northwest returns with events across the Portland metro area. Also on the list...
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
shipreport.net
Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday
Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously
PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Channel 6000
Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
KGW
Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0