ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGW

Construction of Portland's first RV Safe Park complete

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crews have finished work on Sunderland RV Safe Park, Portland's first outdoor shelter for people living in their RVs, city leaders announced on Friday. The RV Safe Park is part of the city's short-term shelters program for homeless people, which is supposed to include six Safe Rest Villages.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

They Left: Portland Is Losing Some of Its Biggest Fans

The old saying is a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged. In Portland, many liberals are dodging stray bullets, losing catalytic converters to thieves, and sidestepping tents. Then they open their tax bills. Maybe they aren’t voting Republican. But some are voting with their feet, getting the hell...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Walking tours to highlight experiences of Black men in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seventeen-year-old Girmy Kiflemariam stands outside the Charles Jordan Community Center in North Portland. He is planning to give others a walking tour through his neighborhood this month. Being a Black teenager in a city that is largely white can feel isolating, Kiflemariam said, but he feels...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Rare optical phenomenon over Portland Wednesday afternoon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Keep an eye on the sky, because you never know what you might see overhead! That was the case Wednesday afternoon over Portland. High, thin cirrus clouds made out of ice crystals helped refract light into two soft glowing spots on either side of the sun over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Feb. 3-5

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well we've made it to February. This month is dedicated as Black History Month, reflecting on the contributions and history of African Americans in the United States. This weekend the Black History Festival Northwest returns with events across the Portland metro area. Also on the list...
PORTLAND, OR
shipreport.net

Containership set to be towed up the Columbia to Portland early Tuesday

Very early tomorrow morning an unusual occurrence will happen on the river: Tugs will tow a large containership upriver to Portland to have her rudder repaired. She’s been towed all the way from Seattle and will end up at Portland’s Swan Island shipyard. Getting her all the way here with tugs helping her steer is a delicate matter, made more complex by the mighty, winding Columbia. We’ll talk a little about the process.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Poll: Most Portlanders claim they tip generously

PORTLAND, Ore. — Do you think of yourself as a generous tipper? The vast majority of people in Portland and Seattle believe they tip service industry workers generously, according to a new poll. PEMCO Insurance released its 2023 Northwest poll showing 84% of Portlanders claim they tip generously, or...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Wind chill temperatures explained after coldest morning of the year in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This latest blast of winter air brings the threat of dangerous temperatures to western Oregon and Washington this week. Easterly winds will also keep wind chill temperatures cold. Feels-like temperatures fell into the teens early Monday morning across the Willamette Valley. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy