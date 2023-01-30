ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
CASPER, WY
Honoring Wyoming Veterans in the Outdoors

High Definition Outdoors, or Hunting Doves and Deer? Maybe it’s time to do those Honey Do’s in the great outdoors? What does HD Outdoors of Wyoming stand for?. “We had a lot of people asking us at the Beacon a few weeks ago what HD stood for,” commented co-founding member Lindsay Stilwell. “HD is for Honor and Duty. Our nonprofit group aims to Honor our disabled Veterans for their Duty and we feel it’s our duty to get them outdoors.”
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming Legislature Digest (2/3/2023): State bill wants cities, counties out of regulating rental property ownership, agreements

CASPER, Wyo. — From prohibiting government entities lower than the state from regulating rental agreements to setting aside $1.2 million to defend and prosecute lawsuits for laws impeding Wyoming’s ability to export coal, lawmakers in Wyoming’s 67th Legislature worked on dozens of bills this week and considered others that have been making their rounds through committees.
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility

CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
LARAMIE, WY
Obituaries: Norris; Schieck

Gary Lynn Norris passed away suddenly on January 28, 2023 in the cabin that he built with his father on Casper Mountain, he was 76 years old. Gary was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the first of 4 children to Leon and Mildred “Millie” Norris. The Norris family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1950. Gary graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964, then served his country in the Navy returning to Casper in 1969. He worked at the Dave Johnston Power Plant near Glenrock, Wyoming for 31 years, retiring in 2001.
CASPER, WY
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming

CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
JACKSON, WY

