Travel on many Wyo roads still difficult early Thursday, days after snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Drifting and blowing snow and high winds are making commuting through parts of Wyoming difficult days after a weekend snowstorm blanketed the area. According to WYDOT, as of 5 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland is closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to high winds, which reached 60 mph or more at times yesterday. There’s a black ice and no unnecessary travel warning on I-25 between Casper and Midwest.
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
Honoring Wyoming Veterans in the Outdoors
High Definition Outdoors, or Hunting Doves and Deer? Maybe it’s time to do those Honey Do’s in the great outdoors? What does HD Outdoors of Wyoming stand for?. “We had a lot of people asking us at the Beacon a few weeks ago what HD stood for,” commented co-founding member Lindsay Stilwell. “HD is for Honor and Duty. Our nonprofit group aims to Honor our disabled Veterans for their Duty and we feel it’s our duty to get them outdoors.”
Wyoming Legislature Digest (2/3/2023): State bill wants cities, counties out of regulating rental property ownership, agreements
CASPER, Wyo. — From prohibiting government entities lower than the state from regulating rental agreements to setting aside $1.2 million to defend and prosecute lawsuits for laws impeding Wyoming’s ability to export coal, lawmakers in Wyoming’s 67th Legislature worked on dozens of bills this week and considered others that have been making their rounds through committees.
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
CASPER, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has announced a historic economic development investment, as the State Loan and Investment Board approved a grant to support development of the world’s largest and most advanced vertical farming research center in Laramie. The project will support the retention and creation of...
Obituaries: Norris; Schieck
Gary Lynn Norris passed away suddenly on January 28, 2023 in the cabin that he built with his father on Casper Mountain, he was 76 years old. Gary was born in Richland Center, Wisconsin, the first of 4 children to Leon and Mildred “Millie” Norris. The Norris family moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1950. Gary graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964, then served his country in the Navy returning to Casper in 1969. He worked at the Dave Johnston Power Plant near Glenrock, Wyoming for 31 years, retiring in 2001.
FBI: Dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming
CASPER Wyo. — The FBI says an armed and dangerous fugitive has ties to Wyoming, specifically Jackson Hole. According to a release Thursday, FBI agents are asking for the public’s help to locate and arrest Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On...
Retention and Recruitment Task Force members announced by Wyoming Department of Education
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Members of the state’s education community from Cheyenne, Casper and Gillette are serving on the Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board’s Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The mission of the task force will be to develop recommendations for state policymakers...
Auntie Anne’s founder is keynote speaker for annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’ on Feb. 15
CASPER, Wyo. — The keynote speaker for the 2023 “Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” will be Anne Beiler, the founder of the soft pretzel business Auntie Anne’s, Governor Mark Gordon’s office said in a press release Friday. “Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she...
