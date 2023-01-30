ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
CANTON, OH
WKYC

Melt Bar & Grilled shuts down 2 locations, including one in Canton

CLEVELAND — In an effort to downsize and put themselves "in a much better position for continued success," Melt Bar & Grilled announced Tuesday they have permanently closed two of their locations. The restaurant in Canton's Belden Village served its last grilled cheese sandwich over the weekend, locking its...
CANTON, OH
Fox 19

Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
AKRON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy