4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-MissLiviu RomanOhio State
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Want to drive a bus? Attend Akron METRO RTA’s ‘Come drive with (b)us: The Sequel’
AKRON, Ohio — Ever wondered whether you would make a good city bus driver? Akron METRO RTA wants to know as well. The agency is hosting its second hands-on hiring event, showcasing open positions and offering applicants the opportunity to test drive a bus, METRO said in a release.
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
NE Ohio Regional Sewer District hosts job fair
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District is hosting a job fair in February.
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
cleveland19.com
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After five years of operation, Melt Bar and Grilled will be closing its Canton and Dayton locations to focus on the guest experience in Cleveland, the restaurant said in a press release Tuesday. According to a press release, the Dayton location at Fairfield Commons Mall and...
‘Hell’s Kitchen’ show launches local chef Alejandro Najar, he moves to The Blue Door Bakery & Cafe
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Alejandro Najar is the latest chef putting Greater Cleveland on the foodie map. For the 21st season of Gordon Ramsey’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” producers asked the young chef to compete. They’d seen his photos of his culinary output on Instagram and the rest is history. Almost.
ideastream.org
5 Things to do in NEO: The Amazing ‘80s in Canton, Ice Festival in Vermilion and more
The Canton Symphony Orchestra brings a classical twist to the classic songs of the 1980s by partnering with the rock symphony group, Jeans ‘n Classics, inside Umstattd Hall. Hear hits like “Take On Me,” “Whip It” and “Love Shack” reimagined with a symphonic sound on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.
Melt Bar & Grilled shuts down 2 locations, including one in Canton
CLEVELAND — In an effort to downsize and put themselves "in a much better position for continued success," Melt Bar & Grilled announced Tuesday they have permanently closed two of their locations. The restaurant in Canton's Belden Village served its last grilled cheese sandwich over the weekend, locking its...
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
northcantonohio.gov
City of North Canton's Possibility Playground is the 2022 OPRA Governor's Award Winner
New Inclusive Playground at Dogwood Park Wins 13th Annual Governor's Award Presented by the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association (OPRA) on January 31, 2023. Press Release and Photos Courtesy of the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association. The City of North Canton’s Possibility Playground at Dogwood Park is the winner of...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Fox 19
Top Cincinnati police official applies for chief’s job in Akron
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A veteran, high-ranking member of the Cincinnati Police Department who was recently a finalist for the chief’s job is now among 28 applicants for the same position in Akron, according to FOX19 NOW’s sister station in Toledo, WTVG. Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis was among...
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio warming centers open as wind chill drops below zero
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Arctic front will move through Northeast Ohio on Thursday night, ushering in the coldest weather we’ve experienced since the Christmas blizzard. Wind chill, or feels-like, temperatures will plunge as low as five degrees below zero on Thursday night and remain below zero degrees through Friday.
Comments / 3