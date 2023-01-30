ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver killed, passenger hurt after car hits barrel, bounces into US-59 concrete wall, HPD says

ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0kWblyhJ00 Houston police said a driver was killed and a passenger was injured after hitting a barrel on US-59 early Sunday.

The fatal crash happened at about 12:55 a.m. at 5500 Southwest Freeway.

The Houston Police Department said the fatal crash happened at about 12:55 a.m. at 5500 Southwest Freeway.

According to witnesses, a black Nissan Versa was going westbound on the freeway when its driver failed to stay in a single lane and hit the impact traffic barrels at the Fountain View Drive exit ramp.

SEE ALSO: 1 killed, HCSO sergeant injured in fatal crash on I-45 N northbound and W Gulf Bank, officials say

The car bounced and hit the concrete wall barrier on the right shoulder.

When paramedics arrived, police said the man behind the wheel was pronounced dead at the scene.

HPD said the passenger was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the identity of the 45-year-old victim is pending verification by the medical examiner's office as the investigation continues.

Police did not say whether seat belts were worn during the crash.

SEE ALSO: Bicyclist and motorcycle driver killed in 'very avoidable' crash in East Downtown, HPD says

ABC13 Houston

