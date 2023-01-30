ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

Arlington man charged with arson after apartment building fire

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody and has been charged with arson after a fire at an Arlington County apartment building.

According to a release from Arlington County, just before 7 a.m. on Jan. 27, crews from the Arlington County Fire Department responded to an apartment building on the 5500 block of Columbia Pike for a report of a fire.

When they got there, the crews found a small fire on a balcony that was quickly extinguished. While investigating the cause of the fire, the Fire Marshals found evidence that it was set intentionally.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Sami Kasawat, a resident of the building. He was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with arson and endangering another person or property.

This incident is still under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call the Arlington County Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Office at 703-228-4644.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

