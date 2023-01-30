ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legacy Gateway Self Storage planned in Mesa

By Richard Dyer Mail
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

A self-storage facility is to be constructed on 10 acres south of State Route 24 Gateway Freeway on the east side of Ellsworth Road in Mesa.

The landscaping and look of the Legacy Gateway Self Storage development were discussed at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Mesa Design Review Board.

The property, currently in Maricopa County, is being rezoned to light industrial as part of an annexation request, Staff Planner Josh Grandlienard said at the board meeting.

A 153,419-square-foot building is to be constructed, he said.

“It is one structure but it has a driveway or entrance through it for the RV vehicles as well as ... there is a major SRP easement on the eastern side of the property that is all along the SR24, which is a 100-foot property line easement,” Grandlienard said.

An aluminum storefront, painted stucco and concrete masonry unit block will be used, according to the materials board.

Andrew Cohn of Levine Investments is the applicant. Mesa BA Land LLC is the owner.

The development includes a three-story interior storage building with outdoor covered and uncovered RV parking, according to a written project narrative.

“The proposed development is the first phase of the larger 195-acre ‘Legacy Gateway’ project owned by Mesa BA Land LLC. The remainder of the Mesa BA Land Property will stay under the jurisdiction of Maricopa County in the near term but will be subject to a future annexation and rezoning in the city,” it states.

The all-volunteer Mesa Design Review Board is unique in that its composition is set by the zoning ordinance to include two architects; two from other design professions such as landscape architecture, engineering, urban planning, interior design or other design-related background; one contractor or developer; and two residents, according to the city’s website.

Richard H. Dyer can be reached at rdyer@iniusa.org, or on Twitter @rhdyer. To voice your opinion on this story, connect with us at AzOpinions@iniusa.org.

