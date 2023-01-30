Former NFL running back Arian Foster mocked conspiracy theories that the league predetermined the outcome of playoff games. Controversy surrounded the closing minutes of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — when the Chiefs ran a third down play late in the game and did not get a first down, but the replay showed one referee tried to stop the play before it happened due to a mismanaged clock. The Chiefs were given another chance at the play and awarded a first down on a holding penalty called on a Bengals defensive back. The play had no impact on the game, but the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter following the incident.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO