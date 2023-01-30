Read full article on original website
A homeowner looking to rent out rooms was blocked by an obscure law — now lawmakers want to change the rulesThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Husband Patrick says he forgives her, honors children she allegedly murdered in statementLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
Mayor Wu delivers her first State of the City Address￼The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville City Council passes measure to eliminate medical debtThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Houston Texans Great Mocks NFL Rigged Conspiracies: ‘That’s What Practice Was About, Is About Practicing The Script’
Former NFL running back Arian Foster mocked conspiracy theories that the league predetermined the outcome of playoff games. Controversy surrounded the closing minutes of the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday — when the Chiefs ran a third down play late in the game and did not get a first down, but the replay showed one referee tried to stop the play before it happened due to a mismanaged clock. The Chiefs were given another chance at the play and awarded a first down on a holding penalty called on a Bengals defensive back. The play had no impact on the game, but the hashtag “rigged” trended on Twitter following the incident.
Colin Cowherd Thinks ‘Golf Bug’ Behind Tony Romo’s Broadcast Woes: ‘He’s Winging It’
Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks CBS analyst Tony Romo‘s skills as a broadcaster are regressing due to the former NFL quarterback’s “addiction” to golf. According to the New York Post‘s Andrew Marchand on the podcast The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, CBS had an intervention with Romo last year to help the analyst improve his performance, but after the 2022 season, Romo has faced heavy scrutiny for his work as an analyst, especially about his lack of preparation.
WATCH: Kansas City Chiefs Star Travis Kelce Gives ‘Tipsy’ Pizza Review Leaving Kansas Basketball Game
Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce gave a pizza review while he was a “little tipsy” at the Kansas University men’s basketball game. Kelce won the AFC Championship on Sunday night, after which he famously called the Mayor of Cincinnati a “jabroni,” On Tuesday night, he was filmed with fans outside Allen Fieldhouse, home of the Kansas Jayhawks, with a pizza in his hands. In a video posted to the Barstool Sports’ Kansas University account, fans urged Kelce to give a review of the slice he had, a reference to Barstool Sports founder Dave Pornoy‘s pizza reviews.
BREAKING: Tom Brady Announces Retirement from the NFL ‘For Good’
Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL. And this time he says it’s “for good.”. The seven-time Super Bowl winning legend posted a video to his Twitter account on Wednesday morning sharing the news with his fans. “I’ll get right to the point,” Brady said. “I’m...
Colin Cowherd Lists How Much Football Has Changed in Two Decades Since Brady’s First Start: ‘From Gambling Is Evil To A Team In Vegas’
Star quarterback Tom Brady has been in the NFL for so long that the changes in the league and the sport are dramatic, as Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd explained with a list of some of the things that are different now compared to 23 seasons ago. On Wednesday morning,...
Megyn Kelly Says Tom Brady Sacrificing His Marriage For Another Year in the NFL Was ‘A Middle Finger’ to Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen
Commentator Megyn Kelly reacted to Tom Brady’s second retirement from the NFL, criticizing his decision to play one more season. According to the New York Post, Kelly spoke about the news of Brady’s retirement with commentators Emily Jashinsky and Eliana Johnson and discussed the personal impact this last year of football has had on him.
