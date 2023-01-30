Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. announces that Randy Railsback has joined the Board of Directors. Randy Railsback was born and raised in Hamilton, where he currently resides with his wife, Kandi, on the farm his great-grandfather settled in 1872. A lifelong farmer, Randy was Director of the Reach office in Hamilton, administrating a federal program that assisted farm families and small-town businesses during the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. Later, he served as the Director of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments in Maryville for 12 years and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton for 18 years. He was elected to one term of the Missouri State Legislature in 2020 representing District 8 which included Caldwell and Clinton counties. He is a 1990 graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO