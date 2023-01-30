Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

This is what we who are Christian are to do... As the MAGAist are stopping abortion of a fetus which can not survive but when the fetus become a being, the MAGAist try to cut benefits of poor Peons... The reason the MAGAist support a fetus, it asks for nothing... Now when the fetus becomes a being they don't care about them....
How much is in the state budget, how many billions of dollars, was put in from the pandemic funding? Family’s trying to put food on the table, bills are going higher, Utilities doubled during the winter season. Fuel cost to heating home, it’s bad enough that families have to pay for school supplies. Good thing they have control over the woman’s health issues, then they TAKE AWAY! Attacking children long term health care issues. Women’s health care issues, the freedom of choice, during the pandemic the governor as well as the Attorney General at the time attacking the lower income communities, school district, endangering the welfare of children and the younger generation. Stopping family support, and employment support. Even if it was $.35 and now back in my days with $.50 on Mail from a family of eight we just didn’t have it. And nowadays it doesn’t matter if you come from a low income because there sure is not no more middle class!
