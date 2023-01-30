ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services seeking organizations to provide nutritious meals to children during summer months

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Rex Drahmr
3d ago

This is what we who are Christian are to do... As the MAGAist are stopping abortion of a fetus which can not survive but when the fetus become a being, the MAGAist try to cut benefits of poor Peons... The reason the MAGAist support a fetus, it asks for nothing... Now when the fetus becomes a being they don't care about them....

4
Dont Worry Be Happy.
4d ago

How much is in the state budget, how many billions of dollars, was put in from the pandemic funding? Family’s trying to put food on the table, bills are going higher, Utilities doubled during the winter season. Fuel cost to heating home, it’s bad enough that families have to pay for school supplies. Good thing they have control over the woman’s health issues, then they TAKE AWAY! Attacking children long term health care issues. Women’s health care issues, the freedom of choice, during the pandemic the governor as well as the Attorney General at the time attacking the lower income communities, school district, endangering the welfare of children and the younger generation. Stopping family support, and employment support. Even if it was $.35 and now back in my days with $.50 on Mail from a family of eight we just didn’t have it. And nowadays it doesn’t matter if you come from a low income because there sure is not no more middle class!

2
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri awards $30 million in grants to boost worker recruitment, retention

Missouri awarded $30 million to organizations across the state for the training and recruitment of thousands of workers, according to the Department of Economic Development. The awards are part of the state’s Workforce Training Grant Program, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. The program aims to help alleviate workforce shortages by recruiting and training workers. It also emphasizes training at-risk and low-income populations.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free virtual class on firearm cleaning and storage

Firearms used for hunting and target shooting need care and maintenance to work properly year after year. The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual Firearms Basic Care and Cleaning class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8. This class will cover cleaning techniques and safe storage of rifles and shotguns. Handguns will not be covered in the class.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

New member joins Board of Directors at Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri

The Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, Inc. announces that Randy Railsback has joined the Board of Directors. Randy Railsback was born and raised in Hamilton, where he currently resides with his wife, Kandi, on the farm his great-grandfather settled in 1872. A lifelong farmer, Randy was Director of the Reach office in Hamilton, administrating a federal program that assisted farm families and small-town businesses during the Farm Crisis of the 1980s. Later, he served as the Director of the Northwest Regional Council of Governments in Maryville for 12 years and the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission in Trenton for 18 years. He was elected to one term of the Missouri State Legislature in 2020 representing District 8 which included Caldwell and Clinton counties. He is a 1990 graduate of the Economic Development Institute from the University of Oklahoma.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

Missouri Attorney General demands schools adopt resolution prohibiting drag shows for schoolchildren

In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect children throughout the state, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey directed a letter to Missouri School Board Association Executive Director Melissa Randol, urging MSBA to call on their members to adopt a model resolution pledging to uphold Missouri law on human sexuality instruction in public schools.
MISSOURI STATE
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of February 6, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of Feb. 6-12. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time

Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, said he proposed the original bill...
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes

Missouri Republicans have long argued a successful 2018 initiative petition establishing a nonpartisan redistricting process duped voters by pairing it with politically popular proposals like limits on lobbyist gifts to legislators.  Two years later, the GOP got in on the act, pushing its own ballot measure repealing the nonpartisan plan by tying it to a […] The post ‘Ballot candy?’ Missouri GOP adds citizen-only voting into initiative petition changes appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

East St. Louis parents calling for ex-public works director to step down from school board

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Calls are growing for a fired East St. Louis public works director to be removed from the city’s school district board. East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III told News 4 that public works director, Timothy Lockett Sr., was fired for signing off on certain contracts without seeking council approval. Eastern estimates that the contracts are worth around $250,000, dating to back to roughly 2021.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
petapixel.com

Missouri Considering Eliminating Photo Permit Fees at State Parks

The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking to scrap permits and fees for commercial photographers in state parks and conservation areas. The move comes after the conservation department received considerable complaints from “hobby” photographers and videographers who criticized the permit fees for being too expensive. According to Fox2Now,...
MISSOURI STATE

