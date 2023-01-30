ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

TBI investigates officer involved shooting in Monroe County

SWEETWATER, Tenn. (WDEF) — The TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting on Thursday. They said it happened just before midnight in Monroe County, Tennessee. Police received a call about a domestic dispute. The TBI said the man was threatening his family with a firearm. Officers from the Sweetwater...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Two pedestrians struck by vehicles Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Friday, police said. The first happened early Friday morning, and the second happened Friday afternoon. A vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning, and the Chattanooga Police Department found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A 38-year-old man...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Victim of home shooting offers $2,500 reward

CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C. (WDEF) — Cherokee County police are searching for an individual that shot into someone’s home. The victim of the crime is offering a reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest. On Friday, the sheriff’s office shared to social media the information about the...
ANDREWS, NC
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

HCSO investigates double shooting in Ooltewah

From Local 3 News: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting in Ooltewah on Monday. It happened at a home in the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown Road shortly after 4:00pm. Sheriff Austin Garrett says the two people who were shot have been taken to a hospital...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting suspect in custody

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — The suspect involved in a shooting Monday in Ooltewah has been arrested. Police say the individual is in custody. The incident is an ongoing investigation, according to HCSO. They say more details will be released later. The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Ooltewah-Georgetown...
OOLTEWAH, TN
WDEF

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
CALHOUN, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Jan. 30-Feb. 1

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING) DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Officer involved shooting today near Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI will look into an officer-involved shooting this morning in Sweetwater. They say that US Marshals and Monroe County deputies were serving a warrant at a home on Hiwassee Road. The officers say they encountered the man they were looking forward and negotiating his...
SWEETWATER, TN
WDEF

Ooltewah shooting results in carjacking and high-speed chase

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The shooting suspect on Ooltewah-Georgetown Road was arrested Monday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Police arrested the man on I-24 after a high-speed chase. Ooltewah Shooting. The shooting suspect was Brian Stone, who had an accomplice with him, according to Hamilton County police. Richard...
MARION COUNTY, TN
WATE

Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. Person accused of pointing gun at officers shot. Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Sweetwater, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. A person has...
SWEETWATER, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga PD to Crack Down on Speeding

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga PD announced they would be cracking down on speeding around the Northshore area. Glenn Scruggs, Assistant Chief of Neighborhood Policing, said there would be a larger police presence there due to an increase of speeding complaints and racing in the area. “Since the first...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Brainerd High Principal put on leave

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School system has placed a high school principal on leave pending an investigation. Brainerd High’s Dr. Crystal Sorrells was put on leave effective on Monday. She has been under fire since an incident at the school earlier this month. A parent...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WTVC

48-year-old woman shot to death, body found in Chattanooga home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Officers responding to a call of an unconscious person determined a woman had been shot to death inside a Chattanooga home last week. In a release sent Monday, Chattanooga Police say the incident happened Thursday afternoon at a home on the 600 block of Merriam Street.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

