Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Country Legend Marty Stuart to Play Chattanooga Show

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music legend Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives are stopping in Chattanooga next week. They’ll be performing at the Walker Theatre on February 9. Marty tells News 12 he loves the Walker Theatre, and visiting the Scenic City. If you’ve seen him in...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Boat Show returns for 2023

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanoogans are ready to hoist their sails and head on down to the city’s Convention Center this weekend for the annual Chattanooga Boat Show, which kicked off Thursday afternoon. Whether you’re interested in boating accessories, the boating lifestyle, or just boats in general, the maritime...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Carver Park cleanup to take place Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Park stewards and volunteers will be cleaning up Citico Creek Saturday in honor of World Wetlands Day. Dozens of people are gathering at Carver Park from 9 a.m. to noon. They plan to clean up litter and trash to help protect the animals that live...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story With Staley: What is Tinnitus?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Millions of Americans have it. Between 15 to 20 percent of us. Tinnitus. Most of us call it —ti-NIGHT-us—but the official pronunciation is —TIN-it-us——. It’s a ringing in the ear. Or a hissing. A buzzing. A roaring. Some sort of sound in the ear.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Wamp Addresses Recent Carjackings by Juveniles

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Recent carjackings by teenagers in Chattanooga have raised the alarm bells of law enforcement and the community. Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp came out today to express her concerns about these incidents. Wamp said, “One of the reasons that we’re making this announcement today...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Half-price tickets at the Tennessee Aquarium during College Days

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — College Days have arrived at the Tennessee Aquarium. For the month of February, college students receive half-price admission to the aquarium. Additionally, students receive half price 45-minute IMAX 3D films. The discount does not only apply to college students, though. College faculty and staff can...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Increase in illness causes schools to close Friday

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland City Schools and Bradley County Schools announced in a press release that they will be closed on Friday. The press release stated the reason is because of an increased amount of illness throughout the school systems. The schools said they will use the...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

Hixson Dealing with Multiple Business Closings

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A group of Hixson businesses have either recently closed or are about to close. Hixson has long been one of the primary retail districts in Chattanooga, serving residents of central and northern Hamilton County. However, in recent months if you’ve been up and down Hixson...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

ChatGPT Presents Challenges, Opportunities for Education

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- An emerging artificial intelligence that anyone can use is soon to rapidly change the way we think about language and its usage. ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model, which in simpler terms means it can pull from existing data and sources to create answers to any questions you may ask it.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Mocs Fall Hard on the Road to Furman 79-58

(gomocs.com) GREENVILLE, S.C. – The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team saw a second-half surge but ultimately fell to Southern Conference leader and preseason favorite Furman 79-58 on Wednesday night inside Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C. Following the loss, Chattanooga moves to 12-12 overall and 4-7 inside SoCon play....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Rossville Boulevard. It happened just after 1 PM at 4310 6th Avenue. Officers found a 35 year old man had already died from a gunshot wound. Witnesses say a man in dark clothing fled the scene before they...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Two pedestrians struck by vehicles Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two pedestrians were struck by vehicles on Friday, police said. The first happened early Friday morning, and the second happened Friday afternoon. A vehicle struck a pedestrian early Friday morning, and the Chattanooga Police Department found the man suffering from life-threatening injuries. A 38-year-old man...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs Football Adds Four More Recruits on Traditional Signing Day

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The 2023 Chattanooga Mocs signing class reach 23 members Wednesday with the addition of four high school student-athletes on National Signing Day. The 3-pronged approach to the group included 16 in the December early period followed by three new mid-year transfer prior to the start of school in early January.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga woman’s death being investigated as homicide

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A woman was found dead inside a home last Thursday, according to police. They are currently ruling the death as a homicide. The Chattanooga Police Department said they received a call that a woman was unconscious at 605 Merriam St. near Northshore. Police found Angela...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Hamilton County sees rise in drug overdoses

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Health Department says there’s been a 33 percent increase in non-fatal overdoses just in the last few weeks. They say that each overdose represents a family member. Time is of the essence. The cluster of ODs are due to suspected...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Health Dept. warns of overdose spike at hospitals

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Local health officials are warning of an uptick in drug overdoses. The Hamilton County Health Department reports a spike in non-fatal overdoses at local hospitals over the last couple of days. “This is a cluster of concern due to the number of overdoses that have occurred...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
WDEF

GBI investigates officer involved shooting in Calhoun

CALHOUN, Ga. (WDEF) — The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting that took place on Thursday. Calhoun police shot a man who broke into a local business and was armed. GBI says the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Around 2 a.m., police noticed a vehicle was...
CALHOUN, GA

