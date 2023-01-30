Read full article on original website
A portion of Creek Ridge Road near Lynhaven Drive closed after a crash in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash temporarily closes a road in Greensboro Friday night, according to police. Both directions of Creek Ridge Road, at Lynhaven Drive, are closed until further notice. Greensboro police said they do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Drivers are asked to...
Cook Out in Winston-Salem robbed overnight
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A suspect robbed Cook Out in Winston-Salem on Jan. 23, according to Winston-Salem Crime Stoppers. It happened at Akron Drive around 2:51 a.m. The thief walked up to the drive-thru window with what appeared to be a weapon before leaving the scene. Anyone with any information...
29-year-old shot on Indiana Avenue in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was shot in the back while walking along a street in Winston-Salem Friday night, police say. It happened around 6:30 p.m. The Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a call about a shooting on the 3000 block of Indiana Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
2 The Rescue: Meet Dynamite!
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Meet Dynamite! He is a 3-year-old Domestic Medium Hair cat. Dynamite loves attention and loves people. He isn't too fond of other cats though. He doesn't want to share the affection. He has a playful personality that matches his name. He would love an indoor-only...
'I was very hurt': Eden fire destroys redevelopment project aimed to create apartments, jobs, customers for nearby small businesses
EDEN, N.C. — The mayor of Eden said the former Spray Cotton Mills that caught fire was a redevelopment project that would've created more apartments, jobs and customers to support nearby small businesses. INVESTIGATION:. Eden fire leaders said their crews began battling the fire Wednesday night after 10:30 p.m.
Oak Ridge to receive safety upgrades after children hit by cars on Halloween night
OAK RIDGE, N.C. — Oak ridge will make safety upgrades along a road where two children were hit and killed while trick-or-treating. The Oak Ridge town council approved adding a digital speed radar on Haw River Road. You'll remember, 11-year-old Noah Chambers who died after a car hit him...
Charlotte FBI offers two $25K rewards in substation shootings
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — FBI Charlotte is offering up to $25,000 each in rewards for information on two different substation shootings in North Carolina. Investigators are looking for the persons responsible for two separate substation shootings in Moore County and Randolph County. Two Duke Energy substations were damaged after a...
'I remember waking up off the side of the road' | Winston-Salem woman survives stroke while driving
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Friday is National Wear Red Day; a day when we can all show our support for heart disease and stroke awareness. Heart disease is the number one killer among women. Women also account for more than half of all stroke deaths in the U.S. You can...
Make sure your contractor is insured. A Winston-Salem woman learned the hard way
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every time Lisa Slade walks out of her house, she sees the giant tree in her front yard. The massive oak towers over the property and Slade was getting concerned it could fall. “It’s a big boy and it could do much damage,” Slade said....
Man accused of breaking into and sleeping in Archdale man’s home: sheriff’s office
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after allegedly breaking into and sleeping inside of an Archdale home, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies came to US 311 after getting a call from the victim claiming that he arrived home and found a man asleep inside. Investigators say they […]
Youtuber gifts North Carolina teen with eye surgery, making it possible for him to see clearly for the first time
GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've may have heard of internet sensation MrBeast. He's known for outlandish videos with crazy challenges that usually end in big payouts. Well, his latest viral stunt gifted a thousand people around the world with much-needed eye surgeries. One of the recipients was a North Carolina...
In Winston-Salem, the cycle to getting off the streets and into a home is long and winding
Editor’s note: Interviews with individuals in this story took place in October 2022. The conversation begins with a notable omission of “good.” The temperature hovers at about 50 degrees and Tara Roberson is starting the day with all the insulation and warmth a frayed moving blanket can provide.
Name released of victim in Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department has released the name of a woman who died after a house fire. 70-year-old Annette Marie Howard died after being taken to a hospital. She lived at the Lewis Street home that burned January 30, and was pulled from the burning building by rescue crews.
Tanglewood Mall | Shopping mall in Cave Spring, Virginia
Tanglewood Mall is a shopping mall in southwest Roanoke County, Virginia, United States. It originally opened for business March 28, 1973. The mall is currently managed by Urban Retail Properties. Tanglewood Mall is located at the intersection of US 220 and Route 419. The Roy L. Weber Expressway's southern terminus...
4 teens and 1 adult injured in Reidsville crash, 1 teen flown to hospital
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Five people were injured in a crash in Reidsville, including four teenagers Wednesday, according to police. Reidsville Police responded to the scene of a crash on Freeway Drive in front of Monterrey Mexican Grill at 1:30 p.m. Everyone involved in the crash is in the hospital.
Suspect barricaded in home, pointed gun at deputies attempting to serve warrant in Pleasant Garden
PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County deputies were in a standoff after a warrant led to a barricaded suspect in a Pleasant Garden home. At about 3 p.m., the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Beatle Drive to serve a warrant. The situation led to a barricade situation. The Pleasant Garden […]
Toyota’s future battery plan at Greensboro-Randolph Megasite gets environmental OK with a surprise
LIBERTY, N.C. (WGHP) – Toyota’s expansion plans for the battery-production facility it is building at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite received a boost Wednesday when the state expanded its environmental permit for production lines that included a small surprise. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality issued a modification of its air quality […]
10,000th Mack Rolls Off Line In Roanoke
Employees at Mack Trucks Roanoke Valley Operations (RVO) in Roanoke Valley, Virginia, pose with the 10,000th Mack® MD Series vehicle that recently rolled off the production line. The Mack MD6, a Class 6 model, and the MD7, a Class 7 model, began rolling off the line Sept. 1, 2020. The Mack MD Series is built specifically for medium-duty applications. With the introduction of the MD6, which has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 25,995 pounds, and the MD7, which has a GVWR of 33,000 pounds, Mack now offers a complete lineup of Class 6 to Class 8 vehicles. Both MD Series models are exempt from the 12 percent Federal Excise Tax (FET).The MD6 and MD7 models meet the needs of a wide variety of medium-duty trucking applications, including dry van/refrigerated, stake/flatbed, dump and tank truck vocations. The MD6 model does not require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) to operate for non-hazardous payloads. Available in 4×2 configurations, the MD6 and MD7 models feature a sharp wheel cut for enhanced maneuverability in tough urban settings. The MD Series cab design features an industry-best bumper-to-back-of-cab (BBC) measurement of 103 inches. Mack modeled the MD’s bold cab, hood and grille styling on the Mack Anthem®, Mack’s highway model. The Mack MD Series is supported by Mack’s extensive dealer network. Customers interested in the Mack MD Series can visit their local Mack dealer or www.macktrucks.com.
More stores fined for pricing errors – but is it enough?
With word from Raleigh that more stores have been fined for price-scanning errors — including three in Surry — the question is, are the penalties imposed sufficient to stop the practice that’s costing consumers?. “That’s a good question,” Manager Chad Parker of the N.C. Department of Agriculture...
Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint; suspect gets away with cash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police officers are searching for a man who robbed a gas station. According to police, it happened Friday around 1:30 a.m. at the Marathon on the 2400 block of Randleman Road, near Interstate 40. Police say a man, armed with a handgun, entered the business...
