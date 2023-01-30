Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Keller's Drive-In Still Delivering After 73 YearsSteven DoyleDallas, TX
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
Centre Daily
LeBron 63 Points Shy of NBA Record, Two Above Career High
LeBron James pulled another step closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in his chase to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday when he scored 26 points in a 112–111 win over the Pacers. The performance left him exactly 62 points off of tying historic mark heading into a weekend matchup against the Pelicans.
Centre Daily
Dillon Brooks Faces Suspension Ahead of Raptors Game
The Memphis Grizzlies will be without Dillon Brooks on Sunday when they play host to the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Brooks has been hit with a one-game suspension without pay for initiating an altercation with Donovan Mitchell during Thursday night's Grizzlies game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Centre Daily
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Betting Odds Revealed for Kyrie Irving’s Next Team Ahead of Trade Deadline
The betting odds for Kyrie Irving's next team have officially been released. Irving, who requested a trade on Friday sending shockwaves through the league, is hoping to be moved in the next six days before the deadline. At least three teams have been linked to Irving — the Lakers, Dallas...
Centre Daily
Injury Report: Luka Doncic’s Status vs. Warriors
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has a right heel contusion, and will not be available against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Doncic will not be making the trip to San Francisco, as his team will have to find a way to get their first win of the season without him.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Centre Daily
How To Watch The Miami Heat Face Milwaukee Bucks Saturday, Injury Report, Lineups, Betting Lines
VITALS: The Miami Heat and Bucks meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, Miami has won both previous matchups. Last season, the teams split the series, 2-2, with each squad wining on their home court. The HEAT are 75-49 all-time versus Milwaukee during the regular season, including 41-21 in home games and 34-28 in road games... For the Heat, Jamal Cain (G League), Nikola Jovic (back), Duncan Robinson (finger), Orlando Robinson (thumb) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out, Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Gabe Vincent (ankle) are questionable. For the Bucks, DeQuan Jeffries (G League) and Jalen Brunson (illness) are out.
Centre Daily
How Close Were Oklahoma and Texas to Leaving Big 12 Early? This Close, Reports Say
Fans on both sides who wanted Oklahoma and Texas to leave the Big 12 Conference early nearly got their wish. That’s according to multiple reports, over the last two days, citing unnamed sources, that shed light on the Sooners’ and Longhorns’ efforts to migrate to the Southeastern Conference starting in 2024.
Centre Daily
Listen: Could Mavs Trade For Raptors’ Pascal Siakam to Pair with Luka Doncic?
It is officially February, which means the NBA trade deadline is just eight days away, and the Dallas Mavericks have some work to do. Despite Luka Doncic having an all-time season with averages of 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game — including four 50+ point performances — the Mavs are just 27-25 with 30 games remaining in the season. That mark is good for sixth-place in the West right now, but Dallas is also just two games ahead of being out of the play-in tournament range altogether.
Centre Daily
Sixers’ Joel Embiid Remains Questionable vs. Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are back on the floor Friday night to take on the San Antonio Spurs. Once again, the star center Joel Embiid is on the injury report. Per usual, Embiid is listed as questionable due to foot soreness. The good news is that Embiid’s lingering foot soreness hasn’t...
Centre Daily
Report: Multiple Western Conference Teams Interested in O.G. Anunoby
It appears a bidding war is about to break out for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to be traded, Chris Haynes said on his podcast This League Uncut. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots and, according to Haynes, the New Orleans Pelicans are "definitely high" on the 3-and-D wing.
Centre Daily
Paul George Reveals He’s on a Minutes Restriction
Paul George has returned to the LA Clippers, but he hasn't quite fully returned yet. After Thursday night's colossal blunder against the Milwaukee Bucks, Paul George revealed he's still under a minutes restriction. George played 36 minutes in the game, playing three minutes less than Kawhi Leonard. George still isn't...
Centre Daily
Keeping Up With the NHL’s Metropolitan Division: Bottom Four
Record: 24-16-9 Projection: Hanging on for a playoff spot, either in the wild card or with the No. 3 position in the Metro; adding a bottom-six forward and/or a third-pair blueliner and/or a backup goaltender. Why: At the beginning of December, the Penguins were firing on all pistons, winning seven...
Centre Daily
Lakers Rumors: Insider Predicts LA Trades Patrick Beverley And A Pick For Top Player On The Market
Los Angeles Lakers starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley, who stands all of 6'1" on a good day, might finally, mercifully be on his way out of town, following a mediocre first season for LA. Head coach Darvin Ham seems to be giving too much credit to Pat Bev's All-Defensive Team past when doling out his present minutes. Though he's still a decent perimeter defender, he is not what he once was, and is offensive deficiencies have now outweighed his aptitude on the other end of the floor.
Centre Daily
Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity
Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Comments / 0