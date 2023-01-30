ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man in critical condition after shooting at SW Oklahoma City Buffalo Wild Wings

By Brya Berry/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Things are back to normal at a southwest Oklahoma City Buffalo Wild Wings, but it was a different story less than 24 hours ago.

“It appears that there was an argument between two people inside the restaurant,” said Dillon Quirk with Oklahoma City Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to a possible shooting in the Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot , located near I-44 and S.W. 89th St.

Quirk told KFOR the suspect and victim were inside the restaurant when they were told to leave after being unruly and disruptive.

“It appears these two knew each other somehow,” said Quirk. “There was an argument between them when the victim was shot in the parking lot.”

The suspect and victim’s tensions continued to escalate.

Quirk said the suspect, Daniel Urena, allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

“There was a victim in the north parking lot with several gunshot wounds, about three gunshot wounds,” said Quirk.

Quirk said Urena fired multiple rounds, hitting the victim once in his stomach.

KFOR reached out to Buffalo Wild Wings for a statement:

“We are aware of the incident that occurred at our franchised location in Oklahoma City. The franchisee is cooperating fully with local authorities. We defer any further comment to the Oklahoma City Police department, as this is an ongoing investigation.”

“It’s not a situation where somebody walked in and just began shooting,” said Quirk.

Daniel Urena faces a shooting with intent to kill complaint.

