Erie, PA

Erie City Council to vote on proposed pay raises

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

Later this week, members of Erie City Council will be voting on a pay raise for themselves. Last year, city council voted down a proposed pay hike.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, Erie City Council will vote on an ordinance that would increase council members’ pay based on experience.

Erie City Council votes ‘no’ to pay increase

Council members who have served more than a year on the council would make $8,000 a year. Those who have served over two years would make $10,000 a year. Members who have served three or more years would receive $12,000 a year.

Chuck Nelson, the president of Erie City Council, said this change could attract more qualified candidates to run for city government positions.

“I think constituents want professionals in these roles, and professionals usually need a certain level of compensation. This is nowhere near that given the number of hours involved, but it might be enough where in the next round of candidates, maybe we get some folks to bring some more professional experience to council,” said Nelson.

The president of Erie City Council would receive an additional $2,000 a year.

YourErie

