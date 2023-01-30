Read full article on original website
5 QBs the San Francisco 49ers could focus on now that Tom Brady retired
Cross Tom Brady off the list of potential San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks next season. With news of Brady’s (second) retirement coming from the man himself on Wednesday morning, the Niners can all but give up on the seven-time Super Bowl champion playing for the team he grew up supporting.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Former Vikings Coach Lands Job with Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders produced a 6-11 record in Josh McDaniels’ first year as head coach, finished in third place in the AFC West, missed the postseason, and made plans to end the Derek Carr era. It was a busy and underwhelming rookie season for McDaniels in Sin City,...
One Working Theory for Vikings Next WR2
Longtime Minnesota Vikings icon Adam Thielen could be too rich for the team’s blood in 2023, scheduled to incur a $19+ million cap hit against the books. Amid an offseason of roster change, Thielen may be a cap casualty, tradebait, or candidate for a paycut. K.J. Osborn, the team’s...
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason
The Minnesota Vikings are looking for a new defensive coordinator, but their search has slowed down for a good reason. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reported on Wednesday that the team is still waiting on the future of Ejiro Evero before moving forward. Seifert notes that Evero is a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals... The post Vikings’ search for new defensive coordinator has slowed for good reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Justin Jefferson Is about to Accomplish Something Randy Moss Never Did
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson won the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year award this week, and he’s mere days from winning the Associated Press [and “more official”] version of the trophy. And Randy Moss never did that. The award has trended in recent years...
Kirk Cousins Channels Mr. Perfect
One of the false narratives associated with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is that he “needs everything to be perfect” to succeed. The Vikings finished 2022 with a 13-4 record despite showcasing the NFL’s sixth-worst defense per DVOA, so Cousins emphatically dispelled the fallacious talking point once and for all.
Vikings DC Search Now a 3-Way Pick ’em
For 15 days, the Minnesota Vikings have sought a defensive coordinator replacement for Ed Donatell, who departed the organization on January 19th. Minnesota allowed the second-most yards and third-most points to opponents in 2022, so the franchise opted for change in 2023. On Friday, the Vikings quest for a new...
Ed Donatell’s Mastermind Lands in Miami
When the Minnesota Vikings hired Kevin O’Connell as their head coach entering the 2022 season, the goal was to provide more of an offensive-minded approach. Moving on from Mike Zimmer meant the new ball coach needed to get his defensive coordinator right. He hired Ed Donatell, which went poorly, while it was Vic Fangio who he may have wanted.
Vikings CB Pokes Fun at ‘NFL Is Rigged’ Buzz
NFL officials fired up some questionable calls in the AFC and NFC Championships last weekend, so naturally, the sport must be rigged, right?. That was all the buzz following the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs victories on Championship Sunday because — of course, it was. Vikings CB Pokes...
The Vikings Draft Outcome You Should Start to Prepare For
The Minnesota Vikings hold the 23rd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, an event that will be the second for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as top boss. Adofo-Mensah should have the 24th pick, but the Miami Dolphins cheated and forfeited their 1st-Round pick, so the Vikings climbed one spot.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Leave Kirk Cousins Alone | He is not the problem, but he is expensive
For whatever reason, everyone loves to hate on QB Kirk Cousins. Whenever the Minnesota Vikings lose all the blame is placed on Kirk Cousins. The wild card game against the Giants was just even more proof that he might be the most hated player in the NFL. It was 4th and 8 with the game on the line, Kirk Cousins drops back to pass and throws a check-down to put an end to the Viking’s season. Look at this picture, if you can watch a video of that play, please watch it.
The Vikings Looming 2023 Offseason Needs — Ranked
The Minnesota Vikings ended the 2022 regular season with a 13-4 record and an NFC North title. Those achievements were delightful, but the New York Giants dropped the team a week later at home in the playoffs, so change feels necessary for the 2023 roster. Free agency is six weeks...
Defense Wins Championships and RBs Don’t—Vikings Take Note
The Vikings were knocked out of the playoffs in the Wild Card round and have spent the past two weeks watching the big boys continue on. Hopefully, they were watching how the remaining teams performed, as it, at first, has demonstrated how long the Vikings team has to go to compete at the next level in the NFL—and, more importantly, what direction they may be heading to get there.
Playoff Loss Still Stings for Vikings QB1
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins is a four-time Pro Bowler in Las Vegas this week to participate in the NFL’s revamped Pro Bowl event. But he still has his team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants on his mind. Playoff Loss Still Stings for Vikings QB1. Cousins’...
Revisiting the Vikings ‘Tom Brady Draft Class’
Early on Wednesday morning, NFL legend Tom Brady decided to call it a career — again. He says it’s official this time, and while it makes a good deal of sense to believe him, we’ve seen this turned on its head once before. If Brady truly is done, he becomes the last player of the 2000 NFL Draft Class to leave the sport, and looking back on the Vikings group provides some fun.
