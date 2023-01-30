Read full article on original website
I did my usual grocery shopping last night and while I would like to go to Hy-Vee sometimes the things I want a slightly cheaper at Target. And I would go to Walmart but all the Walmarts are out of my way, so therefore, I go to Target (then I can get my Target serotonin for the week).
The store closings continue across the Land of 10,000 Lakes, with Best Buy now being the latest chain to announce it is set to close a popular location. While we're finally done with many parts of the pandemic, some of the long-term economic impacts are still being felt across the country, including here in the North Star State. While many stores still stayed open during the shutdowns of 2020, consumers became accustomed to doing more shopping online. And as a result, many retail chains are suddenly closing store locations without much notice.
KEYC
Two local businesses are teaming up to create some very special arrangements
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lacey’s Catering of Wells and Lady Slipper Flowers of St. Peter are teaming up to create floral bouquets and fruit bouquets. Lacey from Lacey’s Catering offers chocolate-dipped fruit bouquets just in time for Valentine’s Day, and Becca from Ladyslipper Flowers is offering beautiful floral bouquets for Valentine’s Day.
KEYC
City of Mankato warns people to stay off storm water ponds
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants residents to stay safe, which includes staying off storm water ponds. Although storm water ponds have aesthetic value, they are ponds with a purpose and are designed to specifically catch contaminants in water runoff from storm drains and remove them before water goes into the river.
KEYC
Getting physical: the power of PT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Its something that many people have already had to do, or if you haven’t you likely will have to do at some point in life: go to Physical Therapy (PT). Physical therapists can have a profound effect on people’s lives. To talk more about the profession, its benefits, and some quick and healthful tips for for everyday life, Alissa Boben and Chloe Tuma, with ActivePT in Mankato and North Mankato, visited the Kato Living studio.
KEYC
Fire destroys rural New Ulm house
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - On Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 8:03 am, the New Ulm Fire Department was dispatched to a rural structure fire on185th Avenue in Milford Township. Upon arrival, a house was fully involved and unoccupied. The house was a total loss. Smoke alarms were present and working....
KEYC
My Place expansion project getting help from Children’s Museum
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota chips in to help My Place fund an upcoming expansion project. The children’s museum will be raising money throughout the month of February. The money will come from the museum’s Dip Jar which visitors can donate $10 to at the welcome desk.
KEYC
A big bucket list item crossed off and a big win for a Mankato woman on Wheel of Fortune tonight!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kelsey Mead took home $6,000 on tonight’s episode, telling Pat Sajak she had an awesome time!. On Mead’s Facebook post, she said that while growing up, she fell in love with watching Wheel of Fortune with her grandma, hoping one day to try out and be a contestant. Her grandma passed away last spring, so she submitted that audition! And tonight: her dreams came true! Congrats Kelsey!
KEYC
St. James man uses his talent for weaving to keep plastic out of our water systems
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Travis Smith has two goals. Saving dolphins, and helping the homeless. “I make mats for homeless people to give to,” explained Smith, “I take bags out of the ocean and landfill because I don’t want the dolphins to get killed.”. Travis has a...
KEYC
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota to raise funds for MY Place expansion project
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Throughout the month of February, the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota will be helping My Place to raise money for its expansion project. Proceeds from the Museum’s DipJar ($10 per dip) will go to My Place. Visitors to the CMSM can make their donation via the DipJar at the welcome desk.
KEYC
Public tours at Lincoln Community Center
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Historical Society and Mankato Area Public Schools are celebrating 100 years of Lincoln. The Historical Society and MAPS will be offering public tours of the Lincoln Community Center. The free, self-guided tours will be held on the second Wednesday of each month,...
KEYC
Greater Mankato United Way introduces a new committee dedicated to suicide prevention
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The new committee springs from a collaboration between mental health advocate Emma Benoit and Melissa Hoffner this past summer. Both women have a personal connection to suicide, either with loss or survival. Now, through partnerships with United Way and the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato,...
Awood Center: Amazon’s closing sorting center because of workers’ support for Minnesota bill
(The Center Square) – A Minneapolis nonprofit that advocates for East African workers alleges Amazon decided to close its Awood sorting center in a nearby city because workers support a Minnesota bill that Amazon doesn’t like. In a letter shared with KSTP-TV, Amazon told the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development the closure of the sorting center in Shakopee would impact 680 employees. Amazon spokesperson Steve Kelly said the...
Funeral Home Scam Reported In Minnesota
This shouldn't be too much of a shock but there's another way scammers are targeting people and this one involves one of the most personal matters in life, which makes it even scarier than your average scam. You'd think scammers would have run out of ways to trick people out...
KEYC
Mankato West wins tight battle over Winona
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ basketball program came out on the winning end of a tough battle over Winona with the 47-44 victory on Thursday. The win puts the Scarlets one-game above .500.
KEYC
Fatal fire in Kossuth County, IA
BURT, Iowa (KEYC) - On Feb. 2, at 1:30 a.m., the Kossuth County Law Enforcement Center received a 911 call of a house fire on Walnut St. in Burt. The caller was returning to Burt from night shift employment and saw the two-story house engulfed in flames. The Burt Fire...
I Can’t Believe I Missed This Minnesota Woman Participating On Wheel Of Fortune Last Night!
Dang! I hate being late to the party on things like this! I missed my chance to live vicariously through a fellow Minnesotan who was participating on the popular TV show Wheel of Fortune last night! Kelsey Mead of Mankato didn't win the whole thing, but she made some cash and fulfilled a lifelong dream in the process of playing.
KEYC
Mapleton residents weigh in on the future of the former Mapleton school building
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - On Tuesday, the Maple River Schools’ auditorium filled with Mapleton residents, all ready to talk about what to do with the former Mapleton school building. During the open forum, many ideas bounced among attendees on how to utilize the soon-to-be vacant area and how to...
KEYC
No. 7 Mankato East suffers tough one-point loss to Northfield
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 7th-ranked Mankato East boys’ basketball program fell to Northfield 85-84 at Mankato East High School on Thursday. The Cougars fall to 13-4 overall.
knuj.net
