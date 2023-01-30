Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officer said an inmate took a monitoring device as he was being processed for release, and is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building, according to […]
Convicted ax assailant arrested for terroristic threats
Burk police said the suspect can be seen holding an AR15-style rifle and saying, "I'm coming to [expletive] hunt your [expletive] down over it."
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
Man whips child, exposes himself to another, WFPD says
One of the two child victims said the suspect would look into her bedroom window after she showered and was getting dressed.
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County. Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near...
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
Man arrested after chase also charged with assaulting jailer
According to authorities, after the suspect was taken into custody, he put a correction's officer in a headlock and began punching him.
Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
Man who led police on chase from drive-thru line pleads
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A man who was chased by police from a Whataburger drive through line down several streets before coming to a stop in a resident’s lawn pleads guilty to evading today, February 2. The plea for Michael McVicker was for 10 years in prison, then suspended to 5 years probation and a […]
18-Month-Old Boy Treated at Cook Children's After He Was Shot in Leg During Family Outing by Stray Bullet
Kaitlin Bates and her three young sons heard a loud pop while walking on a nature trail one day last summer. At first, Kaitlin thought their stroller ran over something, maybe a snake. Then her 18-month-old son Jace started screaming. Kaitlin was shocked to see blood flowing from a hole in Jace’s knee. The toddler, seated in the stroller, had been shot.
Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County
DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
Icy Texoma roads on Wednesday lead to multiple wrecks
Cars flipped, vehicles damaged, and semi-trucks nearly collide with other cars in the span of just a few hours yesterday as Texoma roads became more and more dangerous due to sub-freezing temperatures and precipitation.
Opal is looking for her forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Opal is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. She’s full of energy and loves kids, cats and other dogs.
Wichita Falls trash pickup ends early Wednesday
Due to the Winter Storm Warning in Wichita Falls for Wednesday and Thursday, February 1 through 2, the Wichita Falls trash schedule has been changed.
Dinosaurs to take over Sikes Senter Mall
Take a drive back to the prehistoric days in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot located at 3111 Midwestern Parkway in Wichita Falls. Jurassic Empire is making its way to Wichita Falls starting on February 3, 4, & 5 and February 9, 10, 11, and 12.
Would Anyone in Wichita Falls Be Willing to Propose at Cracker Barrel?
I am sure a lot of folks have pictured their wedding proposals throughout their lives. Did it feature a general store and some rocking chairs in the background?. Who doesn't love Cracker Barrel? I know when I go, it's a breakfast order for me. 8PM on Saturday, I'm getting some french toast and I don't give a damn what you think. If you love and your significant other also loves Cracker Barrel, why not show your love with a proposal.
