Clay County, TX

Texoma's Homepage

Wichita Falls murder suspect seeks lower bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls murder suspect is seeking a lower bond on his charge filed in 2021.A hearing was held on his motion today, February 2, in 89th District Court, but no ruling has been filed as of this posting. Ramon Rubio has filed numerous motions in his own behalf since his […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Police arrest alleged compressed air thief

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County

IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County. Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near...
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Former tire store manager pleads guilty to theft

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A former tire store manager pleads guilty Friday, January 27, to theft of thousands of dollars of tires from the store. Skyler Hilbers pleaded to theft of $30,000-$150,000. His original charge was theft greater than $300,000. The court records alleged he stole more than $300,000 in cash, tires or other inventory […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
checkupnewsroom.com

18-Month-Old Boy Treated at Cook Children's After He Was Shot in Leg During Family Outing by Stray Bullet

Kaitlin Bates and her three young sons heard a loud pop while walking on a nature trail one day last summer. At first, Kaitlin thought their stroller ran over something, maybe a snake. Then her 18-month-old son Jace started screaming. Kaitlin was shocked to see blood flowing from a hole in Jace’s knee. The toddler, seated in the stroller, had been shot.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KXII.com

Woman flown to hospital after rollover crash in Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KXII) - Troopers said icy roads and speed contributed to a crash in Stephens County that sent a woman to the hospital Wednesday. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a truck driven 47-year-old Maria C. Leanos, of Duncan, was eastbound on Chestnut Road, when she lost control on a bridge, left the road, and rolled her tuck approximately 2 1/2 times before coming to rest on its wheels.
STEPHENS COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
ARDMORE, OK
newschannel6now.com

Opal is looking for her forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Animal Services Center stopped by News channel 6 on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week. Opal is a sweet dog who wants to join your family. She’s full of energy and loves kids, cats and other dogs.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Would Anyone in Wichita Falls Be Willing to Propose at Cracker Barrel?

I am sure a lot of folks have pictured their wedding proposals throughout their lives. Did it feature a general store and some rocking chairs in the background?. Who doesn't love Cracker Barrel? I know when I go, it's a breakfast order for me. 8PM on Saturday, I'm getting some french toast and I don't give a damn what you think. If you love and your significant other also loves Cracker Barrel, why not show your love with a proposal.
WICHITA FALLS, TX

