Charlotte, NC

NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback

The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job

The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire

The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
DENVER, CO
The second richest man in Indiana

Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
CARMEL, IN
Panthers OC candidate profile: Duce Staley

Older Carolina Panthers fans should be familiar with the newest addition to head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Duce Staley. Not only was the former Philadelphia Eagles running back a force in the NFC for the better part of a decade, but he also had one of his best outings against his new employer—dashing the cats for 140 yards and a touchdown back in 1999.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Tom Brady is retiring... again

One year after retiring from professional football, Tom Brady announced today he is retiring from professional football. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TOM BRADY: Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring - for good. SUMMERS: The all-time-great quarterback, who is now 45 years old, posted a...
