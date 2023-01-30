Read full article on original website
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Former Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks to interview for 49ers' DC job
The San Francisco 49ers are one step closer to taking another beloved member of the Carolina Panthers family. As first reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the NFC West champions will interview former Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for their defensive coordinator vacancy. The highly desirable job was left open by DeMeco Ryans, who has just been hired as the new head coach of the Houston Texans.
Sean Payton off to a bad start in Denver thanks to Dolphins latest hire
The Denver Broncos got their man in newly minted head coach Sean Payton, but it looks like Payton won’t be getting his top choice of defensive coordinator in 2023. This week, the Denver Broncos traded for former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to begin a new era for the franchise. Some believe the Saints to be the outright winners of that trade, yet Denver still got a bargain for Payton and should benefit from cleaning house.
Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
The second richest man in Indiana
Sixteen miles north of Indianapolis, there is a small town called Carmel. Only 97,464 people consider Carmel home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in Indiana. The median household income is $112,765, and the median property value is $333,200.
Nebraska Head Coach Matt Rhule Files Lawsuit Against Carolina Panthers
Matt Rhule has filed an arbitration suit against the Carolina Panthers for severance compensation, per Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. Rhule was fired by the Panthers and later hired by the Nebraska Cornhuskers months later. Now, he’s claiming the NFL franchise is refusing to give him his offset pay.
Panthers OC candidate profile: Duce Staley
Older Carolina Panthers fans should be familiar with the newest addition to head coach Frank Reich’s staff in Duce Staley. Not only was the former Philadelphia Eagles running back a force in the NFC for the better part of a decade, but he also had one of his best outings against his new employer—dashing the cats for 140 yards and a touchdown back in 1999.
Tom Brady is retiring... again
One year after retiring from professional football, Tom Brady announced today he is retiring from professional football. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) TOM BRADY: Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring - for good. SUMMERS: The all-time-great quarterback, who is now 45 years old, posted a...
‘A servant’s heart’: Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich has roots in Charlotte seminary
Who knows where new Carolina Panthers Head Coach Frank Reich would be in his coaching journey had he started with his first job offer?
Former Steelers RB Sidney Thorton Passes Away
The Pittsburgh Steelers announce the passing of former Super Bowl champion Sidney Thorton.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Report: Some Panthers players are not happy with the team passing up interim head coach Steve Wilks
The Carolina Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over interim head coach Steve Wilks and there are reportedly some players pissed off about them passing on Wilks. According to Adam Beasley of PFN, players were lobbying to keep Wilks and have his Interim title removed. “We ride behind Wilks,” linebacker...
Tom Brady says he is retiring from football 'for good'
Tom Brady says he is retiring "for good" from football, ending a historic 23-year career during which he won seven Super Bowls and set multiple NFL passing records.
