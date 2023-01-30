ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silicon Valley

Four-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Oakland

A spacious house built in 1961 located in the 3500 block of Brunell Drive in Oakland has a new owner. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,845,814 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum

Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million

An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
ALAMO, CA
Silicon Valley

Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million

The spacious property located in the 4000 block of Cadwallader Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $688 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,542 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland

A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months

OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer

SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities

(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies

KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
oaklandside.org

Their East Oakland homes flooded a month ago. They still can’t return

One month after a flood displaced hundreds of residents from their East Oakland homes, they still have no idea when they’ll be able to return. Storms deluged the parking garage at the Coliseum Connections property on 71st Avenue with several feet of water, submerging cars and forcing residents to evacuate on New Year’s Day. Most residents were relocated to a nearby hotel.
OAKLAND, CA
KQED

Last Remaining Portion of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction

On Friday, a federal district judge will decide whether evictions at one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people can proceed. The Wood Street Commons, home to upwards of 60 people, is the last remaining segment of a larger settlement that ran parallel to Wood Street in West Oakland, mostly under the Interstate 880 freeway. The expansive site at one time stretched for more than 25 city blocks with an estimated 300 people living there.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million

Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
SAN MATEO, CA
oaklandside.org

OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life

The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
