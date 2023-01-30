Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Superstar Quarterback Will Not Return To TeamOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Sip And Shop At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique Pop-UpVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Silicon Valley
Four-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Oakland
A spacious house built in 1961 located in the 3500 block of Brunell Drive in Oakland has a new owner. The 2,292-square-foot property was sold on Dec. 30, 2022. The $1,845,814 purchase price works out to $805 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
NBC Bay Area
City of Oakland Strikes Historic Deal to Revitalize Coliseum
Oakland city leaders on Thursday entered a historic agreement that could revitalize the Coliseum complex and possibly bring a new sports team to the East Bay's largest city. The city announced it's launching a partnership with the African American Sports and Entertainment Group in a deal that includes an exclusive negotiating agreement to develop the Coliseum complex.
kalw.org
An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
In Oakland, everyone has their go-to corner store. Reporter Alia Taqieddin sure does. But she found out her local corner store owner is grappling with a question she also faces: about where to find home. Alia brings us this latest story in our “At Work” series. Alia is...
Redevelopment of Oakland Coliseum takes one step forward
The Oakland-based African American Sports & Entertainment Group signed a deal on Thursday to negotiate redevelopment of the Oakland Coliseum with the city.
oaklandside.org
Oakland installs parking meters at Lake Merritt amid gentrification concerns
Six months after the Oakland City Council approved a one-year pilot for parking meters at Lake Merritt, the city began installation this week. According to city spokesperson Jean Walsh, Oakland doesn’t have an exact timeline for the meters’ installation, but the work will be done “as soon as possible.”
Silicon Valley
Photos: Bay Area mansion with an 11-car garage/indoor hockey rink listed for $6.9 million
An Alamo estate with some wild features — including an indoor hockey rink and a home theater with rumble effect — has been listed for $6.865 million. The 7,950-square-foot property has six bedrooms and six bathrooms with a second wing complete with a full kitchen, laundry and living area. Lavish bells and whistles of the estate include a butler’s pantry and 200-bottle temperature-controlled wine closet, a $350,000 soundproof theater with rumble effect, and an 11-car garage where each parking space has its own overhead vacuum console. The garage is also used as an indoor hockey rink with shatterproof base trim for speedy pucks.
Silicon Valley
Single family residence sells in San Jose for $1.8 million
The spacious property located in the 4000 block of Cadwallader Avenue in San Jose was sold on Jan. 6, 2023 for $1,750,000, or $688 per square foot. The house built in 1978 has an interior space of 2,542 square feet. The property features five bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on an 8,050-square-foot lot, which also has a pool.
NBC Bay Area
Juvenile Shot, Killed in Oakland
A juvenile was shot and killed in Oakland early Friday morning, according to police. Officers at about 1:30 a.m. responded to the 8000 block of Dowling Street and found the victim, a male from Oakland, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Silicon Valley
The five most expensive homes reported sold in Milpitas in the week of Jan. 23
A house in Milpitas that sold for $1.5 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Milpitas in the last two weeks. In total, 5 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past two weeks, with an average price of $1.3 million. The average price per square foot ended up at $836.
KTVU FOX 2
Thieves ransack West Oakland convenience store 4 times in 3 months
OAKLAND, Calif. - A West Oakland convenience store owner is fed up after his shop was ransacked early Thursday for the fourth time in just three months. Ahmed Abdullah told KTVU the problem has become so bad he wants to close shop, and he’s already lost one insurance carrier over the costs of the break-ins.
Silicon Valley
San Jose shopping center that could be revamped lands local buyer
SAN JOSE — A big chunk of a San Jose shopping center at a prominent intersection has been bought by a busy real estate investor who is already an active player in Bay Area commercial properties. Mt. Pleasant Shopping Center in East San Jose, located at the corner of...
Rent prices decreasing in Bay Area cities
(KRON) — San Francisco and other Bay Area cities are seeing apartment rent prices fall once again. This comes as some major tech companies are laying off thousands of workers. According to a Zillow senior economist, Orphe Divounguy, rent prices are decreasing because the demand for houses have also decreased. Divounguy said it is too […]
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
oaklandside.org
Their East Oakland homes flooded a month ago. They still can’t return
One month after a flood displaced hundreds of residents from their East Oakland homes, they still have no idea when they’ll be able to return. Storms deluged the parking garage at the Coliseum Connections property on 71st Avenue with several feet of water, submerging cars and forcing residents to evacuate on New Year’s Day. Most residents were relocated to a nearby hotel.
KQED
Last Remaining Portion of Oakland's Largest Homeless Encampment Faces Eviction
On Friday, a federal district judge will decide whether evictions at one of Oakland’s longest-running settlements of unhoused people can proceed. The Wood Street Commons, home to upwards of 60 people, is the last remaining segment of a larger settlement that ran parallel to Wood Street in West Oakland, mostly under the Interstate 880 freeway. The expansive site at one time stretched for more than 25 city blocks with an estimated 300 people living there.
Silicon Valley
Black-led group wants to prove skeptics wrong with big dreams and sports teams for Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND — For the past decade, the vast Coliseum complex in East Oakland has increasingly felt like a forsaken land, its once proud ballpark and arena on a path to concrete ruin following the departures of the Raiders and Warriors and likely the A’s. Striding into this bleak...
Porterhouse San Mateo Unveils Their New Downtown San Mateo Location, Set In a Historic Bank Vault
San Mateo Porterhouse Reopens in a New Downtown Location With a Reimagined Menu After 16 Years
NBC Bay Area
‘It's Leaking in So Many Places': San Mateo Teardown Home Listed for $1.2 Million
Home sales have been slowing down in the Bay Area for months, but there is a house on the Peninsula that suggests the market may still be too hot for many of us. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom home in San Mateo that sits behind the Hillsdale Shopping Center needs a new roof and walls replaced, including hundreds of thousands of dollars in other renovations. Don't think the needed repairs will bring the sale price down -- the house is listed for sale at $1.2 million.
Common fridge staple suddenly yanked from Bay Area Costco shelves
A new California law seems to have slipped under the radar.
oaklandside.org
OUSD’s abandoned Lake Merritt headquarters is getting a new life
The former Oakland Unified School District headquarters—two buildings totaling 96,900 square feet that have stood on a 1.6-acre parcel at the southern edge of Lake Merritt for nearly 100 years, and empty for the last 10—is finally set to be reimagined. A coalition of young people, educators, and...
