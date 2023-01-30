Read full article on original website
Chelsea vs Fulham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Fulham in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Newcastle vs West Ham - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Newcastle host West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday. Team news, predicted lineups and how to watch on TV.
FC Cincinnati sign defender Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolves
FC Cincinnati have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of Yerson Mosquera on loan from English Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers, the club announced Thursday. The 21-year-old's initial deal keeps him at TQL Stadium until June 30 but also includes an option for Cincinnati to extend the loan through...
Atlanta United sign Peruvian center-back Luis Abram from Granada
Atlanta United have strengthened their defensive options with the signing of center-back Luis Abram from Spanish Segunda side Granada. A 33-time Peru international, Abram has signed a four-year deal with the Five Stripes through the 2026 MLS season. The 26-year-old arrives after Atlanta allowed both George Campbell and Alan Franco...
Chelsea prioritising Mason Mount contract extension after transfer window
Chelsea will focus on extending Mason Mount's contract now the transfer window is closed.
Benfica president lashes out at Enzo Fernandez over Chelsea transfer
Benfica's president has hit out at Enzo Fernandez over his move to Chelsea.
Why Tottenham mutually terminated Matt Doherty's contract instead of loaning him out
Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Matt Doherty's move to Atletico Madrid is on a permanent deal and not a loan.
Mikel Arteta explains Arsenal's decision to sign Jorginho from Chelsea
Mikel Arteta explains what Arsenal can expect from Jorginho after his move from Chelsea.
Atlanta United loan winger Edwin Mosquera to Defensa y Justicia through 2023
Atlanta United have allowed winger Edwin Mosquera to leave the club on loan to Argentine side Defensa y Justicia for the 2023 season. Mosquera only arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium about six months ago from Deportivo Independiente Medellín in his native Colombia, going on to make 12 appearances for the Five Stripes at the tail end of the 2022 MLS season.
Montpellier 1-3 PSG: Player ratings as Mbappe injury mars routine win
PSG player ratings from their 3-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1.
Tottenham dismiss fan fear over lack of ambition and spending
Tottenham hit back at suggestions of underspending and lack of ambition.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Tottenham lineup to face Man City in the Premier League.
FIFA give final decision on failed Julian Araujo transfer to Barcelona
Julian Araujo’s move from LA Galaxy to Barcelona has fallen through after FIFA confirmed the documentation for the transfer was filed too late. Despite both teams filing an appeal for the deal, the global football organization denied the case. On Thursday, Barcelona director of football Mateu Alemany confirmed a...
Chelsea 0-0 Fulham: Player ratings as lacklustre Blues disappoint in derby clash
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Chelsea & Fulham.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang removed from Chelsea Champions League squad
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been removed from Chelsea's Champions League squad.
Vancouver Whitecaps forward Tosaint Ricketts retires, joins club staff
Veteran forward Tosaint Ricketts has announced his retirement from professional soccer following a 14-year career ranging 10 clubs in seven different countries. The 35-year-old played in Major League Soccer for almost the final seven years of his career, initially with Toronto FC before heading the Whitecaps for a 65-game spell which yielded seven goals and two assists, as well as a Canadian Championship title.
Graham Potter: January transfer window has changed Chelsea 'direction'
Graham Potter speaks on Chelsea's 2023 January transfer window and the arrival of Enzo Fernandez.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
