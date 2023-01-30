ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLD-TV

Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
TUCSON, AZ
foxnebraska.com

GI man sentenced for pointing powerful laser at officer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer last year has been sentenced. Lakota Hawkes, 21, sentenced to two years probation on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. In December, Hawkes pleaded...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
kslnewsradio.com

Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement

WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KOLD-TV

Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Bond set for York man charged with murdering his wife

YORK, Neb. — A York man charged with murdering his wife has had his bond set at 10% of $3 million. 47-year-old Bart Beutler faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Court records say around 9:45 Monday night, York Police responded to a home on South Platte Street after Beutler...
YORK, NE
KOLD-TV

Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Tucson teen has been found safe and was reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia was located. She went missing after leaving a treatment center on Saturday, Jan. 28. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
TUCSON, AZ

