Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Beloved store chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
KOLD-TV
Tucson woman accused of stabbing husband to death during argument
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument early Thursday, Feb. 2. The Tucson Police Department said Mary and Ruben Durazo got into a fight in their home near 22nd Street and Columbus Boulevard early in the morning.
foxnebraska.com
GI man sentenced for pointing powerful laser at officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted of pointing a laser 10,000 times more powerful than the average laser pointer at an officer last year has been sentenced. Lakota Hawkes, 21, sentenced to two years probation on one count of misdemeanor third-degree assault. In December, Hawkes pleaded...
kslnewsradio.com
Missing girl from Arizona found in West Valley basement
WEST VALLEY, Utah — On Jan. 31, 2023, a missing Arizona girl was found and rescued from the basement of a registered sex offender. Jordan Sorenson, who was first convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion of an adult has been on probation. According to the...
Tucson Police K9 assists with arrest
Tucson Police Department's K9 Luna assisted in finding a man suspected of stealing a car near Stone Avenue and Fort Lowell Road.
KOLD-TV
Suspect detained; lockdown ends at college in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been detained in connection with an incident that resulted in a lockdown at a college in Tucson Thursday, Feb. 2. Several Tucson Police Department vehicles, including a helicopter, responded to Carrington College, 201 N. Bonita Avenue, near Interstate 10 and North Grande Avenue, because of a report of threats/shots fired just after 10 a.m.
Police: Carrington College goes on lockdown due to gun threat
The Carrington College went on lockdown Thursday morning after someone made threats of firing a gun.
Police: 60-year-old woman stabbed husband to death after argument
Police say 60-year-old Mary Durazo stabbed and killed 60-year-old Ruben Durazo in the 4200 block of East 24th Street Thursday.
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
foxnebraska.com
Bond set for York man charged with murdering his wife
YORK, Neb. — A York man charged with murdering his wife has had his bond set at 10% of $3 million. 47-year-old Bart Beutler faces multiple charges including first-degree murder. Court records say around 9:45 Monday night, York Police responded to a home on South Platte Street after Beutler...
kvnutalk
Arizona man confesses to trying to meet up with undercover officer posing as teen girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 35-year-old Arizona man has admitted to traveling to a Logan park to try and have sex with an officer posing as a teenage girl last summer. Kyle Silvio Arcurio accepted a plea deal and will now wait to be sentenced. Court records show, Arcurio appeared Wednesday...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: GIPD says peaceful resolution reached in standoff situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police were able to peacefully end a standoff situation Thursday morning. GIPD Captain Dean Elliot said they responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. involving an intoxicated man in the 700 block of Orleans Drive. GIPD asked the public to avoid the...
AZFamily
Popular Tempe restaurant, Mesa dessert cafe hit with health violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates rode along with firefighters to see the toll it’s taking on them firsthand and what it means in an emergency. Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity. Updated: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:49 PM MST. |. Some victims said he took...
Shooting behind Walmart claims teen's life
On Jan. 28 the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of gunshots behind a Walmart. Deputies were working off duty at the Walmart located in the 400 block of
Tucson police find suspected car involved in hit-and-run
Tucson police say they found the suspected vehicle involved in a hit-and-run with a bicyclist Saturday, Jan. 28.
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigating shooting near Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened in Tucson on Friday, Jan. 27. The Tucson Police Department said a man was found shot in the 500 block of East Valencia Road, which is just west of South Nogales Highway. The victim, who has not...
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, Jan. 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
Shooting behind Walmart on Wetmore sends man to hospital
Tucson Police are investigating a shooting behind the Walmart on E. Wetmore Road that left a man with "life-threatening injuries."
KOLD-TV
Missing Tucson teen found safe, reunited with family
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Tucson teen has been found safe and was reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 15-year-old Cheyanne Garcia was located. She went missing after leaving a treatment center on Saturday, Jan. 28. Copyright 2023 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.
Pima County considered deadly for traffic crashes
Pima County was identified as one of the country’s areas with the highest traffic deaths, so it was given a grant to ensure safety.
