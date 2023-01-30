Read full article on original website
monticelloschools.net
Monticello students will be among musicians performing at Liberty Jazz Festival
The Liberty Central School District Music Department will host the 23rd Annual Liberty Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Liberty Middle School gymnasium (snow date is Feb. 5). The festival will feature high school and middle school jazz ensembles from the Liberty, Monticello, and Tri-Valley School districts. The students will work with a renowned Jazz artist during the day and all of the groups will collaborate for a concert at 7 p.m.
monticelloschools.net
Learn more about a rewarding, meaningful career with the Monticello CSD on Feb. 3
Learn more about the many career opportunities available at the Monticello Central School District on Feb. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Sullivan County Career Center, located at 50 North St. in Monticello. District employees will be on hand to share information about working for the MCSD,...
monticelloschools.net
MHS students win multiple awards at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition
Creativity and artistic talent were on full display at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Monticello High School students did exceptionally well, winning multiple awards and honorable mentions. Sophomore Nina Whidbee and junior Adelaide Dymond received Silver Key awards in the Drawing and Illustration category. Their works will be...
Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire
A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
‘Hair-Raising’ Threat Made Against Kingston, NY School District
Another Hudson Valley school district had to deal with a threat that raised a lot of concern. It's just terrible this keeps happening and it seriously makes you wonder when it will stop. Warning: the threat can be disturbing to those reading. What threat was recently connected to a school...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
cityofnewburgh-ny.gov
City of Newburgh Warming Center
Due to the extreme cold forecasted this week, the City of Newburgh has designated the Activity Center as a Warming Center from February 3 through February 4, 2023. The Warming Center is located at 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550 and will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Huge brawl after Valley Central-Newburgh basketball game triggers mass police response
MONTGOMERY – A brawl following the conclusion of a high school basketball game resulted in a massive police response on Tuesday night. Host Valley Central beat Newburgh Free Academy, 58-37, in a Section 9 varsity boys game. After the players from both teams shook hands in customary fashion, there was confrontational chatter between fans of both schools and multiple fights ensued around 8:10 p.m. ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fights break out after basketball game
MONTGOMERY – Several fights broke out as the Valley Central v. Newburgh Free Academy basketball game ended at Valley Central High School Tuesday night prompting a large police presence. Montgomery Town Police requested additional support as some callers to Orange County 911 reported someone had a weapon. Montgomery Police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Early morning fire destroys pizza place and neighboring buildings (VIDEO)
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A heavy fire at a Main Street pizza place in Arlington put several fire departments to work on Wednesday morning minutes after 2 a.m. The blaze destroyed a pizza place and a neighboring three-story building with multiple apartments. Dutchess County 911 received a call from...
Melee breaks out after boys’ basketball game at Valley Central HS
Town of Montgomery police say several frightened spectators called 911 claiming someone had a gun and shots were fired, resulting in a multiagency response.
Mid-Hudson News Network
South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh city councilman bows out
NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
hudsonvalleypress.com
City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates
POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
hudsonvalleypress.com
Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars
NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh
A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire
NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
20/20 Probes Murder of Coach, Dad That ‘Divided’ Hudson Valley, New York
This week, ABC's 20/20 is going to investigate the murder of a Hudson Valley father that has "divided the community." 20/20 is looking into the murder of Christopher Grover, the conviction of his girlfriend, Nicole "Nikki" Addimando and her reduced sentence. Dutchess County Gymnastics Coach Killed Inside Poughkeepsie, New York...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fatal crash on I-84 in Town of Wallkill
WALLKILL – A Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania woman was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill, State Police said. The afternoon accident on January 29 claimed the life of Sarah Williams, according to troopers. Police said preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Acura RDX and...
Headlines: Person killed by train, Saugerties burglar caught, skimmer found at Airmont Walmart
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
