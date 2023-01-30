ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, NY

monticelloschools.net

Monticello students will be among musicians performing at Liberty Jazz Festival

The Liberty Central School District Music Department will host the 23rd Annual Liberty Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Liberty Middle School gymnasium (snow date is Feb. 5). The festival will feature high school and middle school jazz ensembles from the Liberty, Monticello, and Tri-Valley School districts. The students will work with a renowned Jazz artist during the day and all of the groups will collaborate for a concert at 7 p.m.
MONTICELLO, NY
monticelloschools.net

MHS students win multiple awards at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition

Creativity and artistic talent were on full display at the 2022 Scholastic Art and Writing Competition. Monticello High School students did exceptionally well, winning multiple awards and honorable mentions. Sophomore Nina Whidbee and junior Adelaide Dymond received Silver Key awards in the Drawing and Illustration category. Their works will be...
MONTICELLO, NY
101.5 WPDH

Popular Poughkeepsie Pizza Place Destroyed by Overnight Fire

A 3-alarm fire in the Arlington Business District has destroyed a long-standing pizza place. Sometime after midnight on Wednesday, February 1st, firefighters from numerous fire departments in Dutchess County responded to Main street Poughkeepsie as reports came in that a building was on fire. Tony's Pizza Pit on Fire. According...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters return to battle second fire in Arlington Wednesday (VIDEO)

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – On Wednesday afternoon the Arlington Fire Department was recalled to the site of Wednesday morning’s pre-dawn four-alarm fire that destroyed at least two Main Street buildings and damaged others. According to fire officials, outside contractors were working in the rear of the damaged buildings,...
ARLINGTON, NY
City of Newburgh Warming Center

City of Newburgh Warming Center

Due to the extreme cold forecasted this week, the City of Newburgh has designated the Activity Center as a Warming Center from February 3 through February 4, 2023. The Warming Center is located at 401 Washington Street, Newburgh, NY 12550 and will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
NEWBURGH, NY
Times Herald-Record

Huge brawl after Valley Central-Newburgh basketball game triggers mass police response

MONTGOMERY – A brawl following the conclusion of a high school basketball game resulted in a massive police response on Tuesday night. Host Valley Central beat Newburgh Free Academy, 58-37, in a Section 9 varsity boys game. After the players from both teams shook hands in customary fashion, there was confrontational chatter between fans of both schools and multiple fights ensued around 8:10 p.m. ...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fights break out after basketball game

MONTGOMERY – Several fights broke out as the Valley Central v. Newburgh Free Academy basketball game ended at Valley Central High School Tuesday night prompting a large police presence. Montgomery Town Police requested additional support as some callers to Orange County 911 reported someone had a weapon. Montgomery Police...
MONTGOMERY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

South Blooming Grove mayor breaks silence

SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE – South Blooming Grove Mayor George Kalaj has been criticized of late for missing a number of village board meetings and he explained his reasons in a wide ranging exclusive interview with Mid-Hudson News. Critics have blasted the mayor for missing those sessions, but he assured...
BLOOMING GROVE, NY
Newburgh city councilman bows out

Newburgh city councilman bows out

NEWBURGH – Anthony Grice has served as a Newburgh city councilman for almost five years, but he is not going to seek reelection this fall. The Democrat who holds one of two councilman-at-large positions, said he wants to devote more time to his family. For decades Newburgh has had...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

City of Poughkeepsie Approves City Updates

POUGHKEEPSIE – The City of Poughkeepsie has approved strategic updates to its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, reflecting changes that have occurred to the area since the City last adopted an LWRP more than 20 years ago. The program updates includes:. * Increasing public access and working on efforts to...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Ryan Visits New Windsor School Scholars

NEW WINDSOR – New Windsor School was very excited to host Congressman Pat Ryan for a very special event. The students created Valentine’s Day Cards for Veterans who served this country and protected the freedom and the lives of all individuals in this great nation. Congressman Ryan, who...
NEW WINDSOR, NY
Daily Voice

Power Play Ticket Worth $100,000 Sold In Newburgh

A smoke shop in the Hudson Valley known for its winning lottery tickets has struck again with a lucky player pocketing $100,000 in the latest Powerball game. The Power Play ticket for the Monday, Jan. 30 game matched four numbers and the Powerball, said New York Lottery officials. The winning...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh ShotSpotter alert for person wounded by gunfire

NEWBURGH – City of Newburgh Police are investigating the latest incident of gun violence. A ShotSpotter activation alerted them to shots fired in the Washington and Federal Street area in the early evening on Wednesday. At about the same time, a gunshot victim was brought by a personal vehicle...
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal crash on I-84 in Town of Wallkill

WALLKILL – A Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania woman was killed in a two-car crash on Interstate 84 in the Town of Wallkill, State Police said. The afternoon accident on January 29 claimed the life of Sarah Williams, according to troopers. Police said preliminary investigation determined a 2020 Acura RDX and...
WALLKILL, NY

