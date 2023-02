The Liberty Central School District Music Department will host the 23rd Annual Liberty Jazz Festival on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 in the Liberty Middle School gymnasium (snow date is Feb. 5). The festival will feature high school and middle school jazz ensembles from the Liberty, Monticello, and Tri-Valley School districts. The students will work with a renowned Jazz artist during the day and all of the groups will collaborate for a concert at 7 p.m.

MONTICELLO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO