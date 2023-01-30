The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.

