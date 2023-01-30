ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

13 WHAM

PAB's interim leader staying patient

Rochester, N.Y. — The Police Accountability Board has been mired by dysfunction since it formed. Tasked with investigating claims of misconduct against the Rochester Police Department, the board has barely been able to get off the ground. BACKGROUND: UPDATE: Conor Dwyer Reynolds fired from PAB, acting Manager Duwaine Bascoe...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Public safety, health, homes and education take priority in governor's 2024 budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presented her fiscal year 2024 executive budget on Wednesday, adding $5 billion more to spending for 2024. The 2023 budget was $221.6 billion, while the proposed budget for 2024 sits at $227 billion. The governor presented a theme of addressing...
13 WHAM

Hochul aims to address 'inconsistency' in bail reform laws

Rochester, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul outlined her executive budget for the 2024 fiscal year Wednesday. She said she aims to make New York state a safer and more affordable place to live. The proposed $227 billion budget includes investments in mental health care, criminal justice, housing and education.
13 WHAM

RCSD students participate in World Read Aloud Day

Rochester, N.Y. — Reading can open up endless possibilities in life. Stories came to life Wednesday during World Read Aloud Day, promoting literacy around the world. Community members visited students at Rochester's School No. 33 to read to students. "Reading is how you learn," Rochester City School District Superintendent...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Extra SNAP benefits expiring this month

Rochester, N.Y. — With food prices still high, critical help for some families is being cut off. Starting in March, recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive only one allocation per month, reverting to their regular benefit prior to COVID. "There’s a lot less money to...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

State, local leaders call for Rochester to receive overdue state funding

Rochester, N.Y. - State and local officials came together to announce a proposal for the city to receive long-overdue funding. The group gathered at Rochester City Hall on Monday, bringing attention to the fact that three zip codes - 15605, 14611, and 14621 - in the city are among the five poorest in New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New York Department of Corrections facing lawsuit

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is facing a lawsuit from the New York Civil Liberties Union, with pro bono counsel from Simpson Thatcher and Bartlett LLP for allegedly denying the New York Civil Liberties Union's (NYCLU) requests for records regarding misconduct in state prisons. DOCCS is the department of the New York State government that oversees the state prisons and parole system.
13 WHAM

Rochester fire chief retiring

Rochester, N.Y. — Mayor Malik Evans announced Thursday that Felipe Hernandez, chief of the Rochester Fire Department, is retiring after 23 years on the force. Hernandez, who became chief in January 2022 after serving as interim chief since March 2021, will step down next Friday, Feb. 10. “I appreciate...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Remembering Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a forceful voice and a gentle smile. In this month of Black history, the fight for civil rights in Rochester begins with Franklin Florence. As a young reporter, I witnessed the riots that tore our community apart — and I covered...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RIT, St. John Fisher drop COVID-19 vaccination mandates

Rochester, N.Y. — At least two local colleges are dropping their COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students. Rochester Institute of Technology announced Monday it would no longer require the vaccination, while St. John Fisher University announced a similar move Thursday. "Recognizing that some members of our community or their loved...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Wear Red Day not just for women anymore

Rochester, N.Y. — Friday is National Wear Red Day, raising awareness about heart disease. For nearly 20 years, the Go Red for Women movement has been raising money and educating women about keeping their hearts in check, as heart disease has become the nation's No. 1 killer of women.
ROCHESTER, NY
Bridget Mulroy

NY Introduces Bill to Decriminalize Hallucinogens

NY introduces bill to decriminalize hallucinogensPhoto by(@Kazakov/iStock) Three lawmakers from New York have come together to draft legislation that would allow New Yorkers to possess some hallucinogens. While the bill is still starting on its journey toward the Senate, it isn’t lacking support.
13 WHAM

United Way kicks off its annual fundraising campaign

Rochester, N.Y. — The 105th annual United Way Campaign is currently underway. The Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes chapter kicked off the fundraising effort on Thursday to help those in need throughout the community. The United Way says last year's result was a record-breaker and this year, the need...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

New center aims to expand eye care access in Rochester

Rochester has a new place to go for comprehensive eye care. Goodwill Vision (formerly known as ABVI) and UR Medicine's Flaum Eye Institute announced Wednesday they will soon open a new eye care clinic inside the Sterns Center for Low Vision at Goodwill Vision Enterprises, 500 South Clinton Avenue. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

