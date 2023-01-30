Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri chateau one of the largest homes in America
HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen — well, for the most part. “Chateau Pensmore” is one of the largest homes, not just in America, but in the entire world. At 72,215 square feet, this Missouri mansion has 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms and is big enough to hold about 29 average-sized homes, according to a 2011 KSPR article. In fact, it’s larger than the White House. But over a decade later, it is still under construction in the Southwest Missouri town of Highlandville, 20 miles south of Springfield.
fourstateshomepage.com
These southwest Missouri dispensaries began selling recreational marijuana today
JOPLIN, Mo. — More local medical marijuana dispensaries began selling legal recreational marijuana in southwest Missouri Friday – with more on the way. Good Day Farm Joplin and Carthage’s Blue Sage Cannabis Deli both opened to recreational customers Friday. Missouri Made Marijuana on 15th and Rangeline also confirmed they’ve been approved for recreational sales – as did Greenlight Marijuana Dispensary on 7th St.
fourstateshomepage.com
Mid-Missouri man snags possible world-record ‘blue sucker’ fish
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A mid-Missouri man recently reeled in a “blue sucker” fish that not only represents a new state record, but possibly a world record too. Auxvasse resident Travis Uebinger went fishing on the Osage River on Jan. 15, catching an 11-pound, 5-ounce blue sucker.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why the Missouri State Teachers Association is against open enrollment, Parents’ Bill of Rights
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Later this week, the Missouri Senate will be debating a “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” requiring districts to post what they are teaching online. The legislation that senators will be discussing includes provisions aimed at addressing and changing the curriculum in public schools. Teachers would be prohibited from teaching critical race theory or adding their own opinion or belief regarding history and race.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri House approves raising the threshold to change the state’s constitution
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — It soon could be harder for Missouri voters to change the constitution after the House passed initiative petition legislation Thursday. One month into session, and lawmakers spent the week discussing some big priorities for Republicans. The first bill to pass in the lower chamber on a party-line vote would increase the threshold of votes needed to approve a referendum on the ballot.
fourstateshomepage.com
Why a rare, wild chicken is stirring controversy in Kansas
TOPEKA, (KSNT) — The lesser prairie chicken, a declining animal found in parts of Western Kansas, is stirring up a heated debate over government overreach. It’s even prompted Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach to threaten legal action over the latest move from U.S. officials. U.S. Fish and Wildlife...
fourstateshomepage.com
Possible China spy balloon spotted over Kansas City area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — National headlines speculating about a spy balloon from China floating over the U.S. has everyone looking skyward. On Friday, people in the Kansas City area believe they saw the same balloon. FOX4 took multiple reports of a balloon flying in the sky. The National Weather...
fourstateshomepage.com
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasizes public service in speech
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore emphasized commitment to public service in his first State of the State speech Wednesday, highlighting his proposal to create a service year program for high school graduates that he said will be the first of its kind in the nation. Moore,...
fourstateshomepage.com
Michigan moves for early slot for 2024 presidential primary
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan House Democrats voted Tuesday to move the state’s presidential primary to the fourth week of February and become a part of a new group of states slated to lead off the Democratic party’s presidential primary starting next year. The move, which was...
fourstateshomepage.com
83 stores across Kansas impacted by national recall over possible listeria contamination
TOPEKA (KSNT) — A recall on thousands of pounds of sausage products is impacting a supermarket chain in Kansas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) posted the recall on Jan. 29, after 52,914 pounds of sausage products were recalled by Daniele International LLC of Rhode Island. The meat may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
fourstateshomepage.com
Foodie Friday: Gadgets You Need For Your Kitchen Now!
Traci Cliffman, Owner of Kitchen Essentials in Nevada, stopped by for our Foodie Friday segment to highlight some neat products she has in the store. For more information visit, kitchenessentialsnevadamo.com.
Comments / 0