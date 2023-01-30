Contact: Christie Beveridge Howell, christie@upforlearning.org. WINOOSKI, VT – On the morning of Wednesday, January 18th, newly sworn-in US Representative Becca Balint visited Winooski to meet with students and take a tour of the city’s renovated school. UP for Learning Youth Facilitators, and members of Winooski’s Antiracism Steering Committee Auishma Pradhan and Mea Ree Jan, took part in an extended conversation with Balint, sharing their experiences, and learning about Balint’s road to becoming the first woman and openly LGBTQ person to represent Vermont in Congress. Their discussion was recorded by Ned Castle, a Burlington-based filmmaker who is documenting stories with UP for Learning as part of a joint learning agreement with the Kettering Foundation on how working in youth-adult partnership reflects true participatory democracy.

WINOOSKI, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO