WSB Radio
Metro Atlanta mother of 7 killed by hit-and-run driver
The incident happened on Highway 36 in Covington, near Bethel Bara Baptist Church.
Driver seriously injured in crash involving big rig on I-285 in Sandy Springs
The driver of a small sedan was seriously injured in a Friday morning crash with a tractor-trailer on I-285 in Sandy Springs, authorities said.
Car shot up in busy Cobb County shopping center, police say
The shopping center has several restaurants and a Publix grocery store in it.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Driver caught on video speeding off after hitting Gwinnett County cyclist
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A terrifying incident was caught on camera when a car hit a Gwinnett County cyclist and kept driving. It happened near North Price Road and Woodward Mill Road in Suwanee on Saturday. Ben Milcarek, who was wearing a camera, was riding with the North...
Gwinnett County Police helicopter takes laser strike, technology leads officers to suspect within seconds
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police released video from their aviation unit that shows the moment the cockpit of their helicopter took a laser strike on a recent night patrol operation. It happened on Saturday night as the chopper was up over Duluth near I-85. At first, the...
Woman hit, killed by train may have dropped something on tracks in Hall County
A woman who was struck by a train Thursday morning may have been trying to retrieve something she dropped, the Hall Coun...
DeKalb County police need help finding missing man
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
accesswdun.com
Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized
A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
fox5atlanta.com
Father, son, injured in triple shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a father, son, and another man to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Child taken to the hospital after being struck by school bus in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A child was struck by a school bus Wednesday morning in Decatur. DeKalb Dispatch received a call about a child struck by a school bus on the 3800 block of Brown Drive around 7:15 a.m. The DeKalb Police Department says a 7-year-old boy slipped...
WSB Radio
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
Champ is now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter in hopes that he will find a good home.
Man arrested in double shooting that killed DeKalb high school student
A man accused of opening fire on a vehicle along a DeKalb County street last year and killing a high school student was ...
fox5atlanta.com
Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
Man shot, killed by police while breaking into store, authorities say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Calhoun Police officers shot and killed a man Thursday morning after he pointed a rifle at them, according to Chief Tony Pyle. He said that an officer was driving past the Battlefield Building Supply on Highway 41 north when he noticed the store's glass had been busted out.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36
COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
atlantanewsfirst.com
SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
fox5atlanta.com
School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
Teenager dead, man hospitalized in NW Atlanta shooting near Vine City
A shootout near the Vine City neighborhood left a teenager dead and a man injured Wednesday night, according to Atlanta ...
