Gwinnett County, GA

11Alive

DeKalb County police need help finding missing man

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help to find a missing man. Willie Anderson, 45, was last seen Thursday near Roundelay Way in DeKalb County, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Anderson is 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds and has black...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Toccoa man killed in Franklin Co. wreck; four others hospitalized

A single-vehicle wreck in Franklin County left one person dead and four others injured on Wednesday afternoon. Toccoa resident Jimmy Tate, 73, was identified as the person killed in the accident, which occurred on GA 59 near One Mile Lane just before 3 p.m. "A white 2013 Chevrolet Express van...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County. Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia. According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Father, son, injured in triple shooting at Buckhead apartments, police say

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting at a gated Buckhead apartment complex that sent a father, son, and another man to the hospital early Friday morning. Officials have confirmed with FOX 5 that the shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 32Hundred Apartments on the 3200 block of Lenox Road Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Assault suspect taken into custody after brief chase, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA - The end of a brief police chase clogged a portion of Interstate 20 westbound just west of Downtown Atlanta on Thursday afternoon. Video provided by the Georgia Department of Transportation shows a couple of the right lanes of I-20 near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive blocked by a numerous police vehicle.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Covington woman killed in hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36

COVINGTON — A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a motorist responsible for a fatal hit-and-run on Ga. Highway 36 Monday night. According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a 44-year-old woman was struck and killed on Highway 36, just south...
COVINGTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

SWAT situation in Gwinnett County ends after man found dead in Buford home

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Gwinnett County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that the man was located with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Gwinnett County police officials confirmed that SWAT responded to a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford early Tuesday morning. Upon arrival around 1:45 a.m., the individual was “armed with a rifle.” Officers closed the road and advised nearby residents to evacuate and around 4 a.m., gunfire was exchanged between the individual and officers.
BUFORD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

School bus runs over leg of 7-year-old boy in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old boy was injured trying to run to catch a bus in DeKalb County early Wednesday morning, police say. It happened around 7 a.m. in the Brookglen subdivision off Flakes Mill Road. DeKalb County police say the boy was running in the street after his...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

