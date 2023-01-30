Read full article on original website
KVAL
Local breakfast chain feeling the impact of egg price increases
EUGENE, Ore. — If you have been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed eggs are either more expensive, or aren't on the shelves at all. Local breakfast chain Brails is feeling the impact as supplies shrink and prices skyrocket. Owner Brian Sung usually orders 600 dozen eggs per...
Oregon witness photographs amber-colored lights over neighboring rooftops
An Oregon witness at Aumsville reported watching and photographing two amber-colored lights moving north to south at 10:05 p.m. on February 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KVAL
Pacific Power donates $15-thousand in grants to Umpqua Valley organizations
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Pacific Power is donating more than $164-thousand dollars to help fund local community organizations across Oregon, Washington, and California, said in a news release. $15,000 of that was given to three Umpqua Valley organizations. Pacific Power says the grant money is focused on enhancing communities through...
yachatsnews.com
Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program
The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
KVAL
Franklin Boulevard in Eugene to see huge changes over next five years
EUGENE, Ore. — The stretch of Franklin Boulevard from Alder Street to the I-5 exit could be seeing some substantial changes to its traffic flow by 2028. Planning originally began on the Franklin Transformation Project in 2019, with hopes of transforming the stretch of road from a primarily automobile focused roadway, to one that can be safely used by bikers, those who take the bus, and pedestrians alike.
KVAL
Bushnell University awarded $800-thousand grant for construction of Goodrich Hall Tower
EUGENE, Ore. — On Thursday Bushnell University announced they received an $800-thousand grant from the M.J. Murdoc Charitable Trust. The grant will go towards the construction of the Goodrich Hall Tower. The M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust is a philanthropic organization supporting community-focused organizations in the Pacific Northwest and beyond...
kezi.com
Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
KVAL
Lebanon Fire District to host groundbreaking for new Station 31 Project
LEBANON, Ore. — The Lebanon Fire District is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Station 31 Project on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. The ceremony will take place at the project site, located at 1050 W. Oak St. in Lebanon. Members of the District and public...
KVAL
Lane County to hold two-day walk-in Exclusion Day immunization clinic
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — As School Exclusion Day approaches, Lane County Public Health is holding a two-day walk-in immunization clinic to get kids up-to-date. Children in school and child care must have up-to-date immunizations by February 15 or they may not be able to attend. Lane County Public Health...
KVAL
Egan volunteer opportunities for last night of activation cycle Wednesday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Egan Warming Centers will be activated Wednesday night for the final night of the current activation cycle and the organization has "urgent holes in our schedules" for volunteers. Trinity:. Overnight Crew (Shift 2) and Overnight Safeties (Shifts 1 & 2). Very Important, as always!. AM...
KVAL
Lane County Sheriff's Office warns of McKenzie River obstruction near Olallie boat launch
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office is advising the public of a water obstruction on the McKenzie River about a quarter-mile downstream of the Olallie boat launch, the sheriff's office announced in a press release. A tree is down across the river, completely blocking the channel...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
KVAL
"Super Squatch" features functionally customized Jeep at Boat & Sportsmen's Show
EUGENE, Ore. — The KVAL Eugene Boat & Sportsmen's Show will feature dozens of exhibits catering to outdoor enthusiasts, but it will be difficult to miss Oregon Truck & Auto Authority's "Super Squatch." The "Super Squatch" is a Jeep Gladiator JT Overland Adventure Build, which can be used for...
KVAL
12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Glass Float Trail in Florence President's Day weekend
FLORENCE, Ore. — The 12th annual Wine, Chowder & Glass Float Trail will be put on by the Florence Chamber of Commerce on President's Day weekend, February 17 - 19, the Chamber announced in a press release. The Chamber’s Wine Trail is Saturday, February 18, from noon to 5:00...
kezi.com
Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street
EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
KVAL
Community input sought on proposed Lane County Behavioral Health Stabilization Center
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Lane County Government will hold a series of listening sessions over the next two months to get feedback from the community on a proposed behavioral health stabilization center, Lane County Government announced in a news release. Feedback gathered at the sessions will be logged anonymously...
OSP: 100-mph crash leaves 4 dead, 8-month-old girl injured
Four people died and an 8-month-old girl was injured in a head-on crash on Highway 226 in Linn County Monday evening, according to Oregon State Police.
KVAL
Hillel at the University of Oregon organizes soup hotline for students
EUGENE, Ore. — As both flu season and the coldest month of the year are upon us, there's one thing that can make everyone feel a bit better: a warm cup of soup. And Hillel, the largest Jewish student organization in the world, at the University of Oregon helps students with just that.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
