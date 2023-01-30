Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce millions in grants to improve state harbors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin DOT, today announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our...
HOPE Consortium installs opioid kits in central, northern Wisconsin
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the opioid epidemic evolves in Wisconsin organizations across the HOPE Consortium service area have partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to install additional Nalox-ZONE boxes in central and northern Wisconsin. HOPE Consortium is a collaborative rural model for substance use disorder treatment and recovery support...
Find unclaimed property | Wisconsin officials offer tips on how
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) hosted a National Unclaimed Property Day event at the State Capitol Wednesday morning. DOR Secretary Peter Barca and other state officials explained how residents can find out if they have unclaimed property. The event also covered how businesses holding unclaimed property should report it to the DOR.
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
DHS announces immunization updates in childcare centers, schools
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has announced updates to the immunizations needed for children in childcare centers and schools. The changes include updated requirements related to meningitis and whooping cough immunizations, and that past chickenpox infection must be documented by a qualified medical professional. Seasonal flu or COVID-19 vaccinations are not required, but remain strongly recommended. There is no change to existing exemption options for medical, religious, or philosophical reasons.
Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
New Minnesota bill could leave THC infused beer, drink makers up in the clouds
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana plants, has been used by drink makers in recent years to deliver hemp-based products to customers. Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create hemp-based drinks which qualify for federal tax benefits and do not fall under the federal anti-marijuana laws. One Minnesota lawmaker said there is no current language that separates hemp-derived and marijuana-derived THC.
Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - As promised, Wisconsin Republicans are offering clarity on when judges might apply a proposed amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to go free on bail. The proposed amendment that the Republican-controlled Legislature fast-tracked to the April ballot would allow courts to consider a...
Getting answers: Following up on Medicare rules for out-of-network provider coverage
(WSAW) - The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is answering questions still facing some patients in central Wisconsin. Following coverage of confusion as Aspirus sent letters to patients and negotiated or declined contracts with various insurance companies in the fall, some patients of a once popular insurance plan still have questions. 7 Investigates has been working to answer those questions and has received responses from CMS. Those being:
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
Word search contest at Rib Mountains parks runs until Feb. 8
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The town of Rib Mountain is once again hosting its annual outdoor word search. The word search gives families a fun activity to do together outdoors. Doug Adams and Jerry Muelbauer helped organize the event. Families will find the letters in the Rib Mountain State...
First Alert Weather: Relief from the chill Wednesday, brief blast of cold air Friday, weekend temperature spike
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Big improvements being made in the forecast for Wednesday and the upcoming weekend. Tracking light snow showers over the northwoods Thursday morning followed by falling temperatures and a brief cold blast Friday. Wednesday’s weather will be kinder as wind chills won’t be so brutal. Daytime wind...
