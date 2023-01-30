Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month

Read full article on original website
VTDigger
EEE life long learning lectures kicks off new year
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on interesting and diverse topics every fall and spring. These take place on Fridays from 2-3 pm both live at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom Webinar.
David Brynn: Time for a forest ecosystem advisory council in Vermont
We need to move from forest resource management as job one to putting forest ecosystem conservation first. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Brynn: Time for a forest ecosystem advisory council in Vermont.
VTDigger
Vermont Folk hires Ian Drury as Young Tradition Vermont Director
MIDDLEBURY, VT—The Vermont Folklife Board and Staff are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time Director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic, founder and long-time director of Young Tradition Vermont (YTV), formerly a stand-alone nonprofit that joined forces with Vermont Folklife in July, 2022. “I’m excited to have YTV continue at Vermont Folklife with Ian taking the baton,” said Sustic. “I've known Ian and his family for decades as friends, educators and traditional arts practitioners. It's an honor to know that YTV can continue as a Vermont Folklife Program with someone I know and deeply respect as Director.”
VTDigger
Age Well announces newest board member Glenn McRae
Colchester, VT – February 1, 2023, Age Well, the leading experts and advocates on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is thrilled to announce Glenn McRae to their Board of Directors. A resident of Burlington, VT, McRae is the Director of the Northeast Transportation Workforce Center at the University of Vermont and the co-chair of the Burlington Aging Council.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
CBS Austin
Vermont parents concerned over 5th grade read-alouds of gender identity, racial equity books
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (CITC) — Fifth graders in a Vermont public school district are participating in gender identity and racial equity-centered "read-alouds" in an effort to promote critical thinking. The South Burlington School District (SBSD) sparked parent concerns with several recent announcements. Lissa McDonald, the principal of one of...
Tom McKone: Books to increase understanding and to fight racism
Reading won’t make a difference unless it prompts us to act against racism in our daily lives, workplaces, communities, and places of worship, and in how we vote and what we support. Read the story on VTDigger here: Tom McKone: Books to increase understanding and to fight racism .
Peter Edelmann is Transforming an Essex Mall Into a Town Center and Vermont 'Experience'
Saturday night was all right for the 400-plus music fans in the Double E Performance Center in Essex listening to the band Get Together play the music of Elton John and Queen. While front person Josh Panda belted out a powerhouse version of "Rocket Man," images of stars and galaxies drifted behind him on a 60-foot-wide movie screen.
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
WCAX
Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school
The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to talk with anyone associated with early learning center at Goddard from 1996-1997
PLAINFIELD — Police say they are investigating an incident that occurred in Plainfield back in the 90s. Investigators say they are looking to identify anyone who attended or was employed by Flanders Early Learning Center. The center is located on Goddard College campus. The timeframe of the investigation is...
Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely
Thirteen domestic pets this year so far, according to Fish & Wildlife, have been injured in leghold or body-crushing traps. Regardless of the type or degree of injury, it should not happen. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely.
Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine
Once considered a rising Republican star, Parent opted not to seek reelection this past fall, and is now working for Leonine Public Affairs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine.
VTDigger
Is it really a fundraising map?
The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
vermontcatholic.org
Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral
They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades
Thomas Leitz stepped into his new role on Jan. 1, becoming the town’s first new municipal manager in nearly 35 years. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades.
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
New England State Wins the Award for Drinking the Most Booze in the Country
There's no doubt New Englanders love their booze. Sam Adams, Allen's Coffee Brandy, Fireball, Twisted Tea, and anything from the hundreds of local breweries in all six of the New England States, we've got it covered. But one New England State is the grand champ in the entire country for the amount of alcohol they consume.
