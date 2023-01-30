ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month

By News in Pursuit of Truth
VTDigger
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
VTDigger

EEE life long learning lectures kicks off new year

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on interesting and diverse topics every fall and spring. These take place on Fridays from 2-3 pm both live at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom Webinar.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Vermont Folk hires Ian Drury as Young Tradition Vermont Director

MIDDLEBURY, VT—The Vermont Folklife Board and Staff are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time Director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic, founder and long-time director of Young Tradition Vermont (YTV), formerly a stand-alone nonprofit that joined forces with Vermont Folklife in July, 2022. “I’m excited to have YTV continue at Vermont Folklife with Ian taking the baton,” said Sustic. “I've known Ian and his family for decades as friends, educators and traditional arts practitioners. It's an honor to know that YTV can continue as a Vermont Folklife Program with someone I know and deeply respect as Director.”
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Age Well announces newest board member Glenn McRae

Colchester, VT – February 1, 2023, Age Well, the leading experts and advocates on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is thrilled to announce Glenn McRae to their Board of Directors. A resident of Burlington, VT, McRae is the Director of the Northeast Transportation Workforce Center at the University of Vermont and the co-chair of the Burlington Aging Council.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Fans banned from games following melee at Vermont middle school

The Middlebury Snowbowl is like no other ski area in Vermont. Opening in the 1930s, it’s owned and operated by Middlebury College. This week’s deep freeze has a lot of Vermonters making sure their heating fuels are topped off and furnaces ready to kick on. Thursday Weathercast. Updated:...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Is it really a fundraising map?

The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontcatholic.org

Catholic Schools Week Mass draws hundreds of students to cathedral

They came from all 12 brick-and-mortar Catholic Schools in Vermont, from Barton to Brattleboro and Burlington to Bennington. About 460 students, teachers, staff and administrators represented their schools at the Catholic Schools Week Diocesan Mass Feb. 1 at The Cathedral of St. Joseph in Burlington. Some came by bus, others...
BURLINGTON, VT

