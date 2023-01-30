Clemmons Family Farm releases free arts-integrated African-American history curriculum and a state-wide music video storyboard contest in honor of Black History Month

MIDDLEBURY, VT—The Vermont Folklife Board and Staff are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time Director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic, founder and long-time director of Young Tradition Vermont (YTV), formerly a stand-alone nonprofit that joined forces with Vermont Folklife in July, 2022. “I’m excited to have YTV continue at Vermont Folklife with Ian taking the baton,” said Sustic. “I've known Ian and his family for decades as friends, educators and traditional arts practitioners. It's an honor to know that YTV can continue as a Vermont Folklife Program with someone I know and deeply respect as Director.”

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO