Pamela Anderson Calls 1-Year Marriage To Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst A ‘Disaster’

Pamela Anderson, 55, called her short-lived marriage to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst a “disaster,” in a new interview. The former Baywatch star, who is releasing a memoir and a documentary about her life on Jan. 31, married the builder on Christmas Eve in 2020 after meeting him during COVID lockdown, and he reportedly did renovations on her Vancouver Island, Canada home. She confirmed their split in Jan. 2022.

Pamela admitted that the pandemic and work being done on her house began to “romanticize everything. Everyone was looking good — all the contractors that were here,” she told Vanity Fair. “It ended up being a disaster.”

The former lovebirds married at Pamela’s Canada home shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Jon Peters and she gushed over her feelings at the time. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told Daily Mail. “‘This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

Before she married Dan, Pamela was married to Motley Crue member Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998, Kid Rock from early 2006 until late 2006, Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and again from 2014 until 2015. Pamela’s romance with Jon apparently also led to a marriage in Jan. 2020 but it lasted less than two weeks and she insists it wasn’t legal. Pamela admitted to realizing she was a bit of a love addict, to Vanity Fair, and said she was now focused on being alone for a while.

“I’ve learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself,” she said. “That’s been the hardest part of the journey—to go, I’m okay on my own … with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can’t be that alone.”

“I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way and had a lot of interesting love affairs,” she added. “But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever. I have dinner for one or with my dogs. I’m the same person with or without somebody. Rose petals in the bathtub, making my own rose oils, making my own candles. I’m kind of crafty all of a sudden.”

Pamela’s memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, will both be released on Tuesday.