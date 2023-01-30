ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson Calls 1-Year Marriage To Bodyguard Dan Hayhurst A ‘Disaster’

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39XXeq_0kWbhTO400
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Pamela Anderson, 55, called her short-lived marriage to her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst a “disaster,” in a new interview. The former Baywatch star, who is releasing a memoir and a documentary about her life on Jan. 31, married the builder on Christmas Eve in 2020 after meeting him during COVID lockdown, and he reportedly did renovations on her Vancouver Island, Canada home. She confirmed their split in Jan. 2022.

Pamela admitted that the pandemic and work being done on her house began to “romanticize everything. Everyone was looking good — all the contractors that were here,” she told Vanity Fair. “It ended up being a disaster.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mv7K7_0kWbhTO400
Pamela and Dan during their romance. (ITV/Shutterstock)

The former lovebirds married at Pamela’s Canada home shortly after her split from ex-boyfriend Jon Peters and she gushed over her feelings at the time. “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” she told Daily Mail. “‘This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

Before she married Dan, Pamela was married to Motley Crue member Tommy Lee from 1995 until 1998, Kid Rock from early 2006 until late 2006, Rick Salomon from 2007 until 2008 and again from 2014 until 2015. Pamela’s romance with Jon apparently also led to a marriage in Jan. 2020 but it lasted less than two weeks and she insists it wasn’t legal. Pamela admitted to realizing she was a bit of a love addict, to Vanity Fair, and said she was now focused on being alone for a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=131xyS_0kWbhTO400
Dan was Pamela’s fourth husband. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“I’ve learned to try and do this without a life preserver, without having anyone around me to console me. I have to console myself,” she said. “That’s been the hardest part of the journey—to go, I’m okay on my own … with my dogs. I need my dogs. I can’t be that alone.”

“I had this wild, bumpy life and met a lot of interesting people along the way and had a lot of interesting love affairs,” she added. “But I feel like my life is more romantic now than ever. I have dinner for one or with my dogs. I’m the same person with or without somebody. Rose petals in the bathtub, making my own rose oils, making my own candles. I’m kind of crafty all of a sudden.”

Pamela’s memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela: A Love Story, will both be released on Tuesday.

Comments / 11

Related
Sea Coast Echo

Pamela Anderson's ex Tommy Lee 'trashed her trailer' after Baywatch kiss

Pamela Anderson claims her ex-husband Tommy Lee "trashed" her trailer after she kissed her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi onscreen. The 55-year-old actress has opened up about her life in a Netflix documentary titled 'Pamela, a Love Story' in which she lifts the lid on her rocky relationship with the Motley Crue drummer and in one scene she reads a journal entry which she wrote during her marriage which described Tommy flying into a rage over a smooch on her TV show.
People

Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies

Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
NEW YORK STATE
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
RadarOnline

Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Gisele Bündchen Stuns In Sheer Dress For Beachside Photoshoot As Model Revives Her Career Post-Divorce

Gisele Bündchen is showing ex-husband Tom Brady what he's missing!Last week, the Brazilian beauty worked the cameras in a long, sheer black dress for a beachside photoshoot, leaving little to the imagination.For the Wednesday, January 25, gig, the star had her signature tresses styled in messy beach waves, and she opted to go sans shoes, adding just a cheeky black pair of underwear and buckled belt to her outfit. For another set of pics, she added a pop of color with lime green sunglasses.The sultry shoot is one of several she's been seen posing for, as insiders revealed she's ready...
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
290K+
Followers
26K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy