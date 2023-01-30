ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire

The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
WSYX ABC6

Star quarterback Tom Brady says he's retiring 'for good'

WASHINGTON (TND/WJAR) — Tom Brady announced on Wednesday that he is officially retiring "for good" this time. "I'm retiring, for good," he said in a video posted to Twitter. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first."
