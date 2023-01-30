ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

wflx.com

Florida lawmakers want to raise starting teacher pay to $65,000

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday unveiled his 2023 budget proposal, which includes a record $26 billion for K-12 education. About $1 billion is expected to go directly to teacher pay, but critics said it's not enough to move Florida out of the bottom three in the country for average teacher pay.
