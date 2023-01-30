Read full article on original website
Alleged Walmart Scam Affecting Texas ShoppersC. HeslopTexas State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Florida Gov. To Headline Two Key Republican Gatherings in Texas. What Does This Mean For Gov. Abbott?Ash JurbergTexas State
A review of the British Depot: The go-to place for authentic British foodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Beyoncé Again Snubs San Antonio on Upcoming World TourAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Click2Houston.com
On this day in Black history: Alfred L. Cralle patented the ice cream scoop 🍨
HOUSTON – On this day in Black History, an African American man patented something your childhood would’ve been pretty hard without. According to the National Museum of African American History & Culture, Alfred L. Cralle presented his creation to the world on Feb. 2, 1897. What was this...
Click2Houston.com
Local spotlight: Katy’s Howdy Homemade ice cream shop hosting community event
HOUSTON – Ice cream for breakfast? It’s true!. Howdy Homemade is celebrating “National Ice Cream For Breakfast” day on Saturday, February 4th at 9:00 a.m. Guests are encouraged to wear their pajamas and come out to the Katy location for some tasty ice cream. Howdy Homemade...
Click2Houston.com
Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast
HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
Click2Houston.com
Juvenile, Mannie Fresh to join Bun B during his Southern Takeover at the Houston Rodeo
HOUSTON – Houston rap legend Bun B’s takeover at the rodeo just got even more exciting. On Tuesday, the Houston Rodeo announced that Bun B would start dropping some artists from his much-anticipated Southern Takeover if a particular Houston Rodeo post got over 10,000 likes on Instagram. When...
Click2Houston.com
Holocaust Museum hosts workshop to help search for lost relatives after emancipation for Black History Month
HOUSTON – In celebration of Black History Month, a local museum will offer tips, resources and records for locating African American ancestors, according to a release. The Holocaust Museum will host the “Genealogy Workshop: The Search for Lost Relatives after Emancipation” on Feb. 11 in the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Theater.
Click2Houston.com
Fickle February forecasting
First things first: we’ve missed any hard freeze or icing this week and according to the American Model we will continue to have “above freezing” temperatures (even mild) through at least the middle of the month. Below is the American Model precip forecast which has just rain and that looks to be the 9th-10th and again on Valentine’s Day!
Click2Houston.com
Texas Southern University named to NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy
HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has been named to the NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, according to a release. This award-winning journalism training program provides students from underrepresented communities a pipeline into newsrooms across media and technology. The HBCU will join 14 other colleges and universities as new academic partners.
Click2Houston.com
“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one
Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s like the farmers market every single day’: 2 farmers open grocery store in Sunnyside to help address food desert
HOUSTON – Two Black farmers are working to bring fresher and more sustainable food options to Houston’s southside. Urban farmers Ivy Walls and Jeremy Peaches decided to open Fresh Houwse Grocery store located at 5039 Reed Road less than two months ago to help address Sunnyside’s lack of fresh food and grocery store options.
Click2Houston.com
All pets in the city of Houston must be microchipped, starting Feb. 1; Here’s how to get it done for free
HOUSTON – All pet owners living in the city of Houston are required to have their pets microchipped, starting Wednesday, Feb. 1. Deputy shelter director at BARC Houston, Cory Stottlemyer, spoke to KPRC 2 about the ordinance and the upcoming free events their organization is hosting. Pet owners living...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor Turner honors former City Secretary Anna Russell by naming Houston’s City Council Chamber in her memory
HOUSTON – The City of Houston honored a longtime city secretary who served for nearly 70 years before she died in 2020 on Wednesday. The City Council Chamber is being renamed in honor of Anna Russell. Mayor Sylvester Turner joined Russell’s daughters, Janet Russell Spencer, Karen Marie Davis, and...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s starting to mess me up’: Woman says rats, mold have taken over her north Houston apartment and management won’t help
HOUSTON – Residents who live at the Cranbrook Forest Apartments say they are fed up with rats, mold, and faulty appliances. The complex is located on Ella Boulevard in north Houston. Tenants say they submit work orders to management, but their problems are never resolved. Ms. Rozell has lived...
Click2Houston.com
TikTok creator arrested after waving stolen gun in grocery store, authorities say
HOUSTON – A 19-year-old making TikTok videos was arrested Thursday after waving a stolen gun inside a grocery store in north Harris County, authorities said. Deputies called to the 22700 block of Banquo Drive on Thursday found a man identified as Sir Charles Banks, Harris County Constable, Precinct 4 said in a news release Friday.
Click2Houston.com
Want to work for the Astros? Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s job fair
HOUSTON – If you’re looking to work for the Stros, here’s your chance. The Houston Astros are hosting a part-time job fair on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Suite Level of Minute Maid Park. The available part-time jobs range from ticketing,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead in home in La Marque identified as owner of cleaning company, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found in a home in La Marque Tuesday, officers with the La Marque Police Department said. Police were called to the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane where 57-year-old Maria Rios was found dead inside a house just before 5 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man with ties to Houston, several other cities wanted by FBI after multiple explosive devices found in his Arkansas home, officials say
HOUSTON – A man, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought by authorities after multiple explosive devices were found inside his residence, according to FBI Houston. Neil Ravi Mehta, 31, is wanted for unlawful possession of an unregistered destructive device. On Tuesday, FBI Little Rock and New...
Click2Houston.com
Pasadena family of hit-and-run victim pleads for answers after his death
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena family is grieving after their loved one was the victim of a deadly hit and run. Jovonnie Castillo, 24 was hit at about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 22 near the 3800 block of Watters Road. “He just really wanted to be a good dad,”...
Click2Houston.com
DPS: Northwest Houston food truck, rental business served as front for drug lab
HOUSTON – A suspected drug lab raid in northwest Houston landed four men in jail Monday night. Investigators believe they were making pills that looked like Xanax or Adderall and lacing them with deadly fentanyl. The business on Sussex Lane near Gessner Road has a food truck parked out...
Click2Houston.com
Judge dismisses $25M defamation lawsuit filed by doctor who sued Houston Methodist
HOUSTON – A judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a doctor who had done work with Houston Methodist. Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat specialist, filed the $25 million dollar lawsuit in July 2022 after she says the hospital ‘defamed’ her. In the...
Click2Houston.com
FOUND SAFE: 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found
HOUSTON – An Amber Alert issued for two young siblings on Wednesday afternoon has since been discontinued. Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1-year-old, were said to have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.
