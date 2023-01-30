ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Blue Bell’s got a new flavor, inspired by breakfast

HOUSTON – Blue Bell is out with a new flavor, y’all. The ice cream is called I 💖 Ice Cream and is made with the “fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces.”. “Need an excuse to eat ice cream for breakfast? Now...
Fickle February forecasting

First things first: we’ve missed any hard freeze or icing this week and according to the American Model we will continue to have “above freezing” temperatures (even mild) through at least the middle of the month. Below is the American Model precip forecast which has just rain and that looks to be the 9th-10th and again on Valentine’s Day!
Texas Southern University named to NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy

HOUSTON – Texas Southern University has been named to the NBCU News Group’s NBCU Academy, according to a release. This award-winning journalism training program provides students from underrepresented communities a pipeline into newsrooms across media and technology. The HBCU will join 14 other colleges and universities as new academic partners.
“WIN FOR ‘FOOSE”: Cy Ranch compelled by loss of a loved one

Cypress Ranch baseball and the Cypress community are reeling from the recent passing of 2022 Mustang alum and SFA Lumberjack Micah McAfoose. On January 20, McAfoose, 18, tragically passed away in a head-on collision with a semi-truck, in Corrigan, TX, while coming home from SFA for the weekend. The Cypress community and Cy Ranch baseball are heartbroken by the loss of the young man they have come to know, over the years.
‘It’s like the farmers market every single day’: 2 farmers open grocery store in Sunnyside to help address food desert

HOUSTON – Two Black farmers are working to bring fresher and more sustainable food options to Houston’s southside. Urban farmers Ivy Walls and Jeremy Peaches decided to open Fresh Houwse Grocery store located at 5039 Reed Road less than two months ago to help address Sunnyside’s lack of fresh food and grocery store options.
FOUND SAFE: 4-month-old boy, 1-year-old girl found

HOUSTON – An Amber Alert issued for two young siblings on Wednesday afternoon has since been discontinued. Aiden Langford, 4 months old, and Aaliyah Langford, 1-year-old, were said to have been missing since Jan. 24. They were last seen at 11:55 p.m. in the 2100 block of Alexander Road.
