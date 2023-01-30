Read full article on original website
mainepublic.org
More than 50 farms Maine farms impacted by PFAS, but state officials see ‘glimmer of hope’
Maine agricultural officials said Wednesday that they are working with more than 50 farms around the state that have been found to be contaminated with the "forever chemicals" known as PFAS. But while research into PFAS mitigation is ongoing, both in Maine and across the country, state officials said they...
A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold
Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
mainepublic.org
Record number of drug overdose deaths in Maine underscore gaps in access to treatment
Ryan Paige is never far from his phone. He's the guy people call when they've hit rock bottom and want treatment for substance use disorder, but can't find any place to go. He's their last ditch attempt at getting help. Sitting in his kitchen, his phone rings. "How you feelin'?...
WPFO
'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills
WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
mainebiz.biz
Barnes & Noble headlines retailers joining Merrymeeting Plaza in Brunswick
The owners of Merrymeeting Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center at 147 Bath Road in Brunswick, recently signed leases with New England restaurant chain Margaritas and bookstore chain Barnes & Noble. Each is set to occupy 7,000 square feet and plans to open this summer. The deals are the latest in...
The richest person in Maine is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Maine and the good she has done for the community.
WMTW
Public advocate pushing for changes to reduce and stabilize electricity prices in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — With colder weather and higher power bills for most Mainers, public advocate William Harwood is making a number of recommendations to legislators aimed at reducing supply costs. Harwood said the current system of being able to select your electricity supplier has failed to produce lower rates...
wabi.tv
Heating fuel assistance available for Mainers as we brace the cold this Weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Mainers who need heating oil assistance are encouraged to reach out for help as we experience severely cold weather this weekend. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnership, is urging Mainers not to wait for their tank to be empty before seeking assistance. In...
foxbangor.com
Heating assistance available
AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
After 25 Years in Business, Central Maine Store Owners Will Close Their Iconic Store For One Final Time Today
We are so fortunate in this wonderful little (actually massive) state of ours to be surrounded by so many incredible mom & pop businesses. And when those moms and pops decide it's time to hang up the keys to the store, it can be awfully sad for the community. Take...
Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state
Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous
Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
WGME
Temporary shelters open in Portland, homeless Mainers urged to get inside amid brutal cold
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Advocates are worried this will be a life-threatening weekend for those experiencing homelessness. Portland's two shelters are at capacity. So are Preble Street's three shelters. Because of these extremely low temperatures, some new options are opening up temporarily. “Cold really, it bothers me, but it doesn’t like...
truecountry935.com
How to Track Your $450 Heat Energy Relief Check
The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments from the state were mailed to eligible taxpayers in Maine this week. Now a special website from Maine Revenue Services has been set up where you can track the status of your check. Just click HERE!
mainepublic.org
New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine
A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?
Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
mainepublic.org
This Maine college student rode 2,400 from Maine to Florida — on a unicycle
A college student from Wells recently completed an unusual trip from Maine to the southernmost point in the continental Untied States. What set his journey apart is that he completed all 2,400 miles on a unicycle. "It's a long drive on four wheels, from Maine to Key West, Florida and...
WGME
'It was real until it wasn't:' Fake school threats in Maine follow rise across the country
SANFORD (WGME) -- Schools across the country are facing an increased risk of threats of violence, but as police work to prepare and respond to those very real situations, data shows many of threats are turning out to be false. Maine experienced that first hand last year when more than...
Maine Judicial Branch warning of scam calls
MAINE, USA — The Maine Judicial Branch issued a warning on Friday about a telephone scam where the caller claims to be a "warrants officer" from the Cumberland County Courts. In the call, the caller "claims that the victim is in violation of a subpoena and demands personal information."
