Thomaston, ME

Q106.5

A Bangor Group is Renting Rooms to Keep Homeless Out of the Cold

Needlepoint Sanctuary in Bangor is renting hotel rooms for the area's un-housed to protect them from the expected arctic blast. While most of us will be inconvenienced by the extreme cold that's being forecast for the rest of the week, it will be dangerous and potentially deadly for the area's homeless population. This is not the kind of weather you can wait out in a tent with a sleeping bag. So Maine communities are opening warming centers and extending the hours of existing centers and shelters. Find information about facilities in your area at 211 Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

'It's price gouging:' Mainers shocked by drastic increases to energy bills

WINDHAM (WGME)-- In just over a year, the standard offer electricity rate has tripled in Maine, going from $0.06 to $0.18 per kilowatt hour. Electricity Maine customers, like Scott Hoffses, pay even more, over twice the standard rate. "It's price gouging. There's no question," Hoffses said. Hoffses lives at his...
WINDHAM, ME
foxbangor.com

Heating assistance available

AUGUSTA- With the windchill expected to make it feel well below zero , officials are telling Mainers not to wait until their fuel tank is empty to look for heating assistance. Megan Hannan, Executive Director of Maine Community Action Partnerships, says Maine has seen increased federal funding of the Home Energy Assistance Program or " HEAP"- thanks to the efforts of Maine's congressional delegation and bipartisan legislation passed at the start of this session in Augusta.
MAINE STATE
R.A. Heim

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).
Q 96.1

The Average Temperature in Maine Homes Is Kind Of Ridiculous

Winter can be an insufferable beast for many of us. It's an annoyance you put up with to enjoy the other three fantastic seasons Maine has to offer. Others fully embrace the winter, unafraid of the cold, snow and ice. Who loves winter and who hates it can often to be figured out simply by how warm you choose to keep your house during the wintry season. Redditor bdana666 asked Mainers how cold they keep their house in the winter and the answers were quite astounding.
MAINE STATE
truecountry935.com

How to Track Your $450 Heat Energy Relief Check

The first round of $450 winter energy relief payments from the state were mailed to eligible taxpayers in Maine this week. Now a special website from Maine Revenue Services has been set up where you can track the status of your check. Just click HERE!
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

New bill would create e-bikes rebate program through Efficiency Maine

A bill in the legislature would add electric bicycles to the list of vehicles that can qualify for rebates through Efficiency Maine. The electric vehicle rebate program is designed to encourage the purchase of electric cars and hybrid vehicles to reduce carbon emissions with cash incentives ranging between $500 and $7,500 for individuals based on the vehicle and income.
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Are There Really More Places to Buy Weed Than Groceries In Bangor?

Mainers really do love their weed. The debate will go on for ages about whether cannabis is good or bad for you. Some folks think it's all a bunch of hooey, and others will try to convince you that it's the cure-all for nearly every condition under the sun... A miracle drug completely misunderstood by the populace at large. More likely, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.
BANGOR, ME

