Flight Experience for Youth announces three exciting Youth Soaring Camp scholarships at Sugarbush Soaring Association

Rutland – Caregivers for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, related dementia, Parkinson’s disease; those who are undiagnosed and show signs of early dementia and those who have recently lost someone to Alzheimer’s were among the dozen caregivers who attended Community Health’s first meeting of the Alzheimer’s caregivers support group. “We went around the table and every person got a chance to tell their story,” said Claudia Courcelle, Community Health Director of Care Management. The group meets at Community Health’s Allen Pond offices in Rutland the second Tuesday of the month.

RUTLAND, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO