Flight Experience for Youth announces three exciting Youth Soaring Camp scholarships at Sugarbush Soaring Association

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VTDigger
EEE life long learning lectures kicks off new year
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on interesting and diverse topics every fall and spring. These take place on Fridays from 2-3 pm both live at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom Webinar.
VTDigger
Is it really a fundraising map?
The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades
Thomas Leitz stepped into his new role on Jan. 1, becoming the town’s first new municipal manager in nearly 35 years. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades.
Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely
Thirteen domestic pets this year so far, according to Fish & Wildlife, have been injured in leghold or body-crushing traps. Regardless of the type or degree of injury, it should not happen. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely.
VTDigger
CMS: Menig Nursing Home quality is 5 stars
RANDOLPH, Vt., February 1, 2023— Gifford Health Care’s Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center has an overall Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to the latest reports published by the federal agency. The five-star system is a metric-based quality initiative that was...
Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine
Once considered a rising Republican star, Parent opted not to seek reelection this past fall, and is now working for Leonine Public Affairs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine.
Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance
Starting this weekend, Middlebury residents — including off-campus students — need to turn the volume down by 11 p.m. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance.
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
VTDigger
Alzheimer's support group meets at Community Health on Valentine's Day
Rutland – Caregivers for those diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, related dementia, Parkinson’s disease; those who are undiagnosed and show signs of early dementia and those who have recently lost someone to Alzheimer’s were among the dozen caregivers who attended Community Health’s first meeting of the Alzheimer’s caregivers support group. “We went around the table and every person got a chance to tell their story,” said Claudia Courcelle, Community Health Director of Care Management. The group meets at Community Health’s Allen Pond offices in Rutland the second Tuesday of the month.
Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up
Several community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger at a press conference on Thursday to condemn a proposed charter change that would create a new community control board over the police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up.
VTDigger
The Town of Brandon is looking for a new town manager
The Town Manager is appointed by and reports to the five-member Town Selectboard. The Town Manager is the government’s Chief Executive Officer and appoints and oversees the administrative and operating staff. The Town Manager’s responsibilities include:. • Supervising the administration of the Town of Brandon’s affairs;. •...
Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’
In a press release on Tuesday night, Mayor Miro Weinberger said a police union contract to provide extra patrols at River Watch Condominiums is “not consistent” with agreed terms with the union. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington mayor says police overtime for condo association ‘will not continue’.
Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff
A law enforcement officer with a Brady letter is one whom prosecutors allege has credibility issues that could affect the outcome of the criminal cases they’ve investigated. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s Brady letter is related to a misdemeanor charge he is facing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff.
After Orange County Sheriff’s Department cancels contract, Randolph will reestablish its own police force
Amid mass resignations, the sheriff’s department canceled its 120-hour-per-week patrol contract with Randolph. Now the town hopes to expedite the creation of its own police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: After Orange County Sheriff’s Department cancels contract, Randolph will reestablish its own police force.
Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season
Ten school administrators signed a letter explaining that Tuesday’s fight reflects a trend of increasing spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season.
Comments / 0