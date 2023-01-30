ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg

By Lindsey Ducharme
 4 days ago

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.

Authorities said Curtis Fields Jr. was arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office (SLPSO) after he shot a victim in the leg on the 200 block of Halfway House Road in the Arnaudville area.

According to police, Louis Roy Jr. was driving when his passenger noticed that they were being flagged down by a gray Nissan. When Roy stopped, three people got out of the Nissan and Roy noticed Fields had a firearm in his pants.

A fight broke out between Roy and the driver of the Nissan, which ended with Fields shooting Roy in the leg.

Roy got up and called 911, and while on the phone, the Nissan followed him to his house and then started driving near Grand Coteau, authorities said.

Deputies made contact with the Nissan and searched the vehicle, where they found the firearm under the driver seat.

According to Fields, after the altercation with the victim and the driver of the Nissan was concluded, the victim returned to his vehicle and grabbed a knife. He said that when he saw the knife, he drew his firearm and fired a single shot at the victim, striking him in the leg.

Fields was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with attempted second degree murder. His bond is set at $100,000.

