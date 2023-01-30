Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
VTDigger
EEE life long learning lectures kicks off new year
Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on interesting and diverse topics every fall and spring. These take place on Fridays from 2-3 pm both live at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom Webinar.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
VTDigger
Age Well announces newest board member Glenn McRae
Colchester, VT – February 1, 2023, Age Well, the leading experts and advocates on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is thrilled to announce Glenn McRae to their Board of Directors. A resident of Burlington, VT, McRae is the Director of the Northeast Transportation Workforce Center at the University of Vermont and the co-chair of the Burlington Aging Council.
A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades
Thomas Leitz stepped into his new role on Jan. 1, becoming the town’s first new municipal manager in nearly 35 years. Read the story on VTDigger here: A ‘perfect scenario’: Waterbury gets its first new manager in decades.
Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance
Starting this weekend, Middlebury residents — including off-campus students — need to turn the volume down by 11 p.m. Read the story on VTDigger here: Amid conflict between off-campus students and neighbors, Middlebury adopts new noise ordinance.
VTDigger
Is it really a fundraising map?
The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
John F. Luck
In 1974, together, he and Harriet opened Ebenezer Allen, a gift shop in South Hero. This venture would grow into them opening several gift shops and numerous other stores throughout VT before moving to Arizona. Read the story on VTDigger here: John F. Luck.
Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine
Once considered a rising Republican star, Parent opted not to seek reelection this past fall, and is now working for Leonine Public Affairs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine.
Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up
Several community and labor leaders joined Mayor Miro Weinberger at a press conference on Thursday to condemn a proposed charter change that would create a new community control board over the police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opposition to proposed Burlington police control board heats up.
Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid
Attorneys for a contractor that lost its bid to demolish Burlington High School argued in court on Friday that the winning bidder is not qualified based on the district’s own criteria. The judge heard arguments for a possible injunction. Read the story on VTDigger here: Contractor sues Burlington School District over high school demolition bid.
VTDigger
CMS: Menig Nursing Home quality is 5 stars
RANDOLPH, Vt., February 1, 2023— Gifford Health Care’s Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center has an overall Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to the latest reports published by the federal agency. The five-star system is a metric-based quality initiative that was...
Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely
Thirteen domestic pets this year so far, according to Fish & Wildlife, have been injured in leghold or body-crushing traps. Regardless of the type or degree of injury, it should not happen. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely.
VTDigger
ACCESS CVU - winter/spring 2023 classes open for registration
ACCESS CVU is pleased to announce the Winter/Spring 2023 Catalog of classes is now open for registration! With over 185 classes and 84 instructors we offer enrichment opportunities to everyone and all ages. Classes are located at CVU High School in Hinesburg, VT or online. This semester runs from Feb...
Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff
A law enforcement officer with a Brady letter is one whom prosecutors allege has credibility issues that could affect the outcome of the criminal cases they’ve investigated. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s Brady letter is related to a misdemeanor charge he is facing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff.
Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney
A Northeast Kingdom defense attorney had sought to prevent Farzana Leyva from being sworn in to a four-year term as county prosecutor. But Superior Court Judge Daniel Richardson declined to take immediate action. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge declines to block appointment of Orleans County state’s attorney.
After Orange County Sheriff’s Department cancels contract, Randolph will reestablish its own police force
Amid mass resignations, the sheriff’s department canceled its 120-hour-per-week patrol contract with Randolph. Now the town hopes to expedite the creation of its own police department. Read the story on VTDigger here: After Orange County Sheriff’s Department cancels contract, Randolph will reestablish its own police force.
Alburgh man dies following fight at middle school basketball game
After police responded to reports of a “melee” among spectators at the Alburgh Community Education Monday night, a 60-year-old man sought medical care and was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Alburgh man dies following fight at middle school basketball game.
Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season
Ten school administrators signed a letter explaining that Tuesday’s fight reflects a trend of increasing spectator misconduct at school sporting events throughout the state. Read the story on VTDigger here: Grand Isle Supervisory Union bans spectators at basketball games for rest of the season.
Comments / 0