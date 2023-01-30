ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

VTDigger

EEE life long learning lectures kicks off new year

Education & Enrichment for Everyone (EEE) is a lifelong learning organization open to all. Weekly lectures are held on interesting and diverse topics every fall and spring. These take place on Fridays from 2-3 pm both live at Faith United Methodist Church, 899 Dorset St., South Burlington and on Zoom Webinar.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Age Well announces newest board member Glenn McRae

Colchester, VT – February 1, 2023, Age Well, the leading experts and advocates on aging in Northwestern Vermont, is thrilled to announce Glenn McRae to their Board of Directors. A resident of Burlington, VT, McRae is the Director of the Northeast Transportation Workforce Center at the University of Vermont and the co-chair of the Burlington Aging Council.
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Is it really a fundraising map?

The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

John F. Luck

In 1974, together, he and Harriet opened Ebenezer Allen, a gift shop in South Hero. This venture would grow into them opening several gift shops and numerous other stores throughout VT before moving to Arizona. Read the story on VTDigger here: John F. Luck.
SCARBOROUGH, ME
VTDigger

CMS: Menig Nursing Home quality is 5 stars

RANDOLPH, Vt., February 1, 2023— Gifford Health Care’s Menig Nursing Home in Randolph Center has an overall Five-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), according to the latest reports published by the federal agency. The five-star system is a metric-based quality initiative that was...
RANDOLPH, VT
VTDigger

ACCESS CVU - winter/spring 2023 classes open for registration

ACCESS CVU is pleased to announce the Winter/Spring 2023 Catalog of classes is now open for registration! With over 185 classes and 84 instructors we offer enrichment opportunities to everyone and all ages. Classes are located at CVU High School in Hinesburg, VT or online. This semester runs from Feb...
HINESBURG, VT
VTDigger

Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff

A law enforcement officer with a Brady letter is one whom prosecutors allege has credibility issues that could affect the outcome of the criminal cases they’ve investigated. Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore’s Brady letter is related to a misdemeanor charge he is facing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County state’s attorney issues Brady letter against new county sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

