Read full article on original website
Related
David Brynn: Time for a forest ecosystem advisory council in Vermont
We need to move from forest resource management as job one to putting forest ecosystem conservation first. Read the story on VTDigger here: David Brynn: Time for a forest ecosystem advisory council in Vermont.
WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
Cecile Betit: More work needed before S.5 becomes Vermont law
As currently designed for the long term, S-5 does not encourage collaborative, cooperative statewide efforts needed for Vermont’s future. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cecile Betit: More work needed before S.5 becomes Vermont law.
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine
Once considered a rising Republican star, Parent opted not to seek reelection this past fall, and is now working for Leonine Public Affairs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Former state Sen. Corey Parent goes to work for Leonine.
VTDigger
Is it really a fundraising map?
The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely
Thirteen domestic pets this year so far, according to Fish & Wildlife, have been injured in leghold or body-crushing traps. Regardless of the type or degree of injury, it should not happen. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beverly Soychak: All animals deserve to be treated humanely.
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Leffler & Tetrault: Let's make an investment to end Vermont’s child care crisis
Employers can’t fill positions because many parents can’t work and those fortunate enough to find child care are paying upward of 30% of their household income for child care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Leffler & Tetrault: Let's make an investment to end Vermont’s child care crisis.
VTDigger
Vermont Folk hires Ian Drury as Young Tradition Vermont Director
MIDDLEBURY, VT—The Vermont Folklife Board and Staff are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time Director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic, founder and long-time director of Young Tradition Vermont (YTV), formerly a stand-alone nonprofit that joined forces with Vermont Folklife in July, 2022. “I’m excited to have YTV continue at Vermont Folklife with Ian taking the baton,” said Sustic. “I've known Ian and his family for decades as friends, educators and traditional arts practitioners. It's an honor to know that YTV can continue as a Vermont Folklife Program with someone I know and deeply respect as Director.”
John LaBarge: When it comes to affordable housing, it’s a lot more than housing
Here's the real problem. We will never see affordable housing in our state because it is not so much about the cost of housing but about the high cost of living in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: John LaBarge: When it comes to affordable housing, it’s a lot more than housing.
VTDigger
Vermont needs another stimulus
The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
WCAX
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression, causing them to act out, according to an annual state child welfare report. The Building Bright Futures’ State of Vermont’s Children report says that nationwide, kids that age experiencing problems remained at 8% from 2016 to 2021.
Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support
At issue is about $71 million in one-time housing money and $9.2 million earmarked for organic dairy farmers, neither of which were included in Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support.
Health care providers seek legislative action to curb workplace violence
The tweak in Vermont’s criminal code would not significantly change the law, but should help with enforcement, proponents say. Read the story on VTDigger here: Health care providers seek legislative action to curb workplace violence.
WCAX
Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold
Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday will present her fiscal year 2024 executive budget. Grismore to assume sheriff's office despite assault charge. John Grismore officially becomes the sheriff of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression and acting out. Vt....
Julie Moore: There is a line between brave and imprudent on climate action
There are real uncertainties about how we should make the transition from today, where more than 70% of Vermonters rely on fossil fuels to heat their homes. Read the story on VTDigger here: Julie Moore: There is a line between brave and imprudent on climate action.
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
WCAX
2 Vt. towns get state development designation
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
Comments / 2