Is it really a fundraising map?

The article about crime hot spots gives no new information and makes Vermont, and Burlington in particular, look like we are aflame in crime. Mr. Scott seems to think Vermont is burning to the ground. What a cynical color choice!. Is the real reason for it a veiled attempt to...
Vermont Folk hires Ian Drury as Young Tradition Vermont Director

MIDDLEBURY, VT—The Vermont Folklife Board and Staff are thrilled to announce the appointment of Ian Drury as full-time Director of Young Tradition Vermont at Vermont Folklife. Drury will succeed Mark Sustic, founder and long-time director of Young Tradition Vermont (YTV), formerly a stand-alone nonprofit that joined forces with Vermont Folklife in July, 2022. “I’m excited to have YTV continue at Vermont Folklife with Ian taking the baton,” said Sustic. “I've known Ian and his family for decades as friends, educators and traditional arts practitioners. It's an honor to know that YTV can continue as a Vermont Folklife Program with someone I know and deeply respect as Director.”
Vermont needs another stimulus

The state of Vermont needs to do another stimulus check. We see all the other states still doing stimulus checks, but what is our state doing to help us? And if the state has all that money, it should help its citizens out because many people in the state of Vermont need it at the moment.
Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont children ages 3-8 are experiencing anxiety and depression, causing them to act out, according to an annual state child welfare report. The Building Bright Futures’ State of Vermont’s Children report says that nationwide, kids that age experiencing problems remained at 8% from 2016 to 2021.
Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold

Vt. D.O.L. urges caution for those working in extreme cold
2 Vt. towns get state development designation

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - More housing opportunities are coming to Vermont thanks to a state development program. The towns of Hardwick and Middlebury were selected for state designations. Getting designated helps incentivize housing, business and public infrastructure. Hardwick’s plan involves restoring historic buildings, improving housing, and making communities more walkable....
