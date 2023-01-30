Read full article on original website
Related
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Chris Jericho surprisingly endorses soon-to-be AEW free agent
Chris Jericho isn’t just “The Ocho,” “The Demo God,” “Le Champion,” and about 100 other nicknames he’s been afforded by himself and others over his 32-year wrestling career. No, for all of the accolades Jericho has earned in the ring, he’s just as known for his knowledge of the industry, as he’s a certified student of the game who not only has an expansive knowledge of the industry but is willing to learn and grow with each passing year, as his work with performers like Orange Cassidy and Danhausen clearly proves.
Wrestling sure beats golfing for AEW’s Jon Moxley
Though Jon Moxley isn’t currently sitting pretty as the AEW World Champion, you wouldn’t know it by his workload, as the three-time champion has maintained a steady workload in Tony Khan’s company and beyond with his “Night at the Moxbury” event a resounding success for Wrestling Revolver.
Seth Rollins takes a massive swing at ‘non-wrestler’ Logan Paul after WWE Royal Rumble
After avoiding a question about Logan Paul from Cathy Kelley on RAW, Seth Rollins finally addressed the man who eliminated him at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, and needless to say, he didn’t have many nice things to say about the social media star-turned-WWE superstar. Taking to IG Live to answer questions from fans, Rollins asserted that in his mind, the two couldn’t be any more different, as he’s a lifelong professional wrestler and Paul “just wants to be famous.”
RUSH proves he’s a formidable foe for Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage
After taking care of business against Timothy Thatcher on Dynamite, Bryan Danielson has landed his next challenger in the form of “El Toro Blanco” RUSH, the former Ring of Honor champion and current leader of La Faccion Ingobernable in AEW. Handed a suitcase of money with the guarantee of more to come if he took […] The post RUSH proves he’s a formidable foe for Bryan Danielson on AEW Rampage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 AEW Stars Who Would Thrive in WWE
Recently I wrote an article highlighting five WWE superstars who would thrive in AEW. Just like WWE, AEW has a stacked roster with some of the most talented wrestlers in the world. Unfortunately, when a company has as much talent as AEW does, many wrestlers get forgotten about and swept under the rug for a […] The post 5 AEW Stars Who Would Thrive in WWE appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cody Rhodes gives a ringing endorsement to WWE SmackDown standout
Cody Rhodes is a made man in WWE, with his Royal Rumble win guaranteeing him a championship match at WrestleMania 39 versus the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. But to get there, Rhodes had to face off with one of the biggest, baddest stars in the entire promotion in GUNTHER, the current Intercontinental […] The post Cody Rhodes gives a ringing endorsement to WWE SmackDown standout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
218K+
Followers
135K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0