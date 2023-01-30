Read full article on original website
Tom Brady's Dad Had 5-Word Reaction To His Retirement
On Wednesday morning, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL. He shared this news in an emotional video. "My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors -- I could go on forever, there's too many," Brady said. "Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't ...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Tom Brady's Reportedly ‘Traumatizing’ Divorce From Gisele Bündchen May Have Influenced His Decision to Retire
The 2022-2023 football season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has seemingly been the most stressful, exhausting season of Tom Brady‘s life, not necessarily because of the demands of the NFL lifestyle or his age, but reportedly more so due to the “traumatizing” nature of his very public divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in the midst of it all. According to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who spoke about Brady’s second retirement announcement on the network’s “First Take” segment Wednesday morning, “He’s tired. I think it’s not just about the 23-year career … He’s 45 years old. It’s time to rest up.” Darlington...
Sources: Raiders letting QB Derek Carr talk to other teams
TheRaiders have granted Derek Carr permission to speak with teams that have already agreed to the compensation Las Vegas is looking for in a potential trade for the quarterback, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday. It's the same arrangement the Houston Texans had with quarterback Deshaun Watson last offseason.
Kelce bros talk Super Bowl: Eagles fans, Rocky curse, Jason's pregnant wife bringing OB-GYN to game
PHILADELPHIA -- The NFL is not scripted, but what a story is unfolding for two brothers who will play on opposing teams at Super Bowl LVII. The game is unofficially being called the Kelce Bowl. That's because Donna Kelce's two sons - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and Kansas City...
Raiders QB Derek Carr not extending contract trigger date
HENDERSON, Nevada -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, during what was likely his final appearance at the Raiders' practice facility, said he has no intention of extending the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract to give the team additional time to resolve his situation. Speaking during the Pro...
Conference championship trash talk tops NFL quotes of the week
The conference championships produced their share of memorable quips in our NFL quotes of the week. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, on Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple. Valdes-Scantling had six catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. 'It's all love...
Raiders add former Commanders OC Scott Turner to staff
LAS VEGAS -- Former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner is joining the Las Vegas Raiders' staff, likely helping to oversee the passing game. "I'm just happy to be a part of the staff and it's obviously coach [Josh] McDaniels' deal, and I'm just going to be ready to contribute and help the best I can," Turner said Friday. "I'll get out there and get a feel for the team. It's just everything's so new right now."
Tom Brady announces retirement -- again
TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady announced his retirement -- again -- in a video on Twitter on Wednesday morning. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," the 45-year-old quarterback said in the video. "You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year."
2023 Pro Bowl features flag football, skills competition and fun
LAS VEGAS --Denver Broncos cornerbackPat Surtain IIis about to become a second-generation Pro Bowl participant, following in the footsteps of his father and namesake who went to three Pro Bowls with the Miami Dolphins. But when the father and son compare notes on their respective experiences, they will have notably...
National signing day updates: 2023 football recruits, commits
College football's 2023 recruiting cycle is nearing its end with national signing day. Wednesday is the final day that high school recruits are able to sign their national letters of intent to lock them into the schools they choose. The early signing period in December brought plenty of chaos. Three...
Bold 2023 predictions for MLB's top prospects
It's out! ESPN MLB draft and prospect expert Kiley McDaniel ranked his top 100 MLB prospects for 2023 this week, and now, it's time to have some fun with it. We asked our MLB experts to give us one bold 2023 prediction for the top-100 prospect they are most excited about going into the upcoming season -- and there were plenty of electrifying options to choose from.
