It’s hard to believe, but the end of the 2022-23 basketball season is fastly approaching and only two Shelby County teams have remained ranked within the top 10. Chelsea girls finish at No. 9 ahead of its upcoming area tournament. The Hornets knocked down two big wins against Oak Mountain and Pelham. Chelsea is now 21-7 overall and 3-2 in its area.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO